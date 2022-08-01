Is Washington State Considered the Least Friendliest State in America?

keyw.com
American Exodus? Why Americans Are Fleeing Some States and Moving to Others
If you care about your future, don't plan on moving anywhere where the state taxes, debt and pension obligations are out of control.
These Are the Oldest Cities in America
American history conjures up images of tricorn hats, the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and cobblestone streets in quaint colonial towns. While the colonial era is certainly part of American history, however, it’s only one small part of it. Evidence of humans inhabiting North America dates solidly back 15,000 years, with some indication of human settlements stretching back as far as 40,000 years ago. Many millions of people have called the continent home over those centuries, with indigenous people, European explorers, merchant traders, and early settlers all leaving their marks throughout America's complicated history. In fact, a number of the towns, villages, and cities that early Americans created over the last 1,000 years still exist in some form today.
"When Asked Where They're From, Americans Reply With A State Or City Instead Of Country": Non-Americans Are Revealing Uniquely American Norms
"When asked where they're from, Americans reply with either a state or city instead of their country. For example, you don't often see an Indonesian person say they're from West Java, just that they're from Indonesia."
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Gasoline Prices Could Fall to $2.99 Next Week
Crude oil prices declined on August 4 to their lowest prices since before Ukraine was invaded by Russia as the futures market indicated a possible recession that could dampen demand from consumers. The U.S. oil benchmark WTI fell below $90 a barrel for the first time since the invasion began...
Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For?
Over the last year, you may have seen the phrase Foundational Black Americans (FBA) tossed around the internet thanks to the "World #1 Race Baiter," Tariq Nasheed. The post Foundational Black Americans: Who Are They And What Do They Stand For? appeared first on NewsOne.
Surprising list of America’s murder capitals
It’s not New York City , Chicago , or Los Angeles . But rather the U.S. city with the highest per capita murder rate is New Orleans , followed by Baltimore , Maryland, and Birmingham , Alabama, according to a new survey. Police records from cities with populations over...
Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History?
July 28 marks the annual celebration of Buffalo Soldiers Day, a commemorative holiday that celebrates the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers. The post Who Were The Buffalo Soldiers And Why Are They So Important To American History? appeared first on NewsOne.
On This Day: Puerto Rico becomes self-governing
July 25 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1909, French pioneer aviator Louis Bleriot became the first person to fly a "heavier-than-air machine" across the English Channel. It took him 36 minutes. In 1917, Mata Hari was sentenced to death in France as a spy for Germany in...
Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans
While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
Lincoln's Greatest Speech Americans Have Never Heard
It was early winter in 1860, and the country was at an inflection point that makes today's divisions seem trivial. It wasn't merely slavery that was on trial. Not quite two decades shy of our first centennial, the Founding Fathers' vision itself hung in the balance. A growing segment of America's population was convinced that the authors of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were fighting to advance the lives of only white men. The founders, a growing chorus of revisionists claimed, had no room in this new nation for Black people.
Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee’s crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, “Liberals, we’re coming for you.” Ogles, the Maury County mayor and onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, emerged among nine candidates after a hard-fought primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District. The seat drew heavy interest from Republicans after GOP state lawmakers carved Nashville into three districts, leading incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper to announce his retirement. “We’re at war. This is a political war, a cultural war, and it’s a spiritual war,” Ogles said in his victory speech. “And as we go forward, we’ve got to get back to honoring God and country.” Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in November. The new district favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by 12 percentage points in 2020.
Brittney Griner is facing a 9-year sentence in a Russian jail following conviction. Here's what could come next for the WNBA star
After a Russian court sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for a drug smuggling conviction on Thursday, the player's supporters, teammates and numerous US officials swiftly condemned the decision, many concerned that her detention is being used to advance Russia's agenda in the Ukraine war.
