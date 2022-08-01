Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?

kffm.com
Pizza, wings and sandwiches to be served at new restaurant in Quincy
QUINCY - A new restaurant will soon open in the space formerly occupied by the China Buffet at SR 28 and Road R in Quincy. Monkey N’ Around Pizza is expected to softly open to the public within the next two weeks with a grand opening set for at least a month after its inaugural day of business.
Letter: Funny how little we've heard about Walmart project
To the editor — Well, I see Walmart is installing gas pumps at their Nob Hill store. Didn't see anything in the news about it, no environmental impact statement or anything. Seems like in the original design plan for Walmart the gas pumps were deemed unsafe for polluting Wide Hollow Creek. What changed? The creek hasn't moved.
Community Q&A: Meet the new president of the Filipino-American Community of Yakima Valley
In March, Jim Tabayoyon, 75, of Yakima was named president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, a group with deep roots in the agriculture industry here. Tabayoyon, a retired construction worker, was born in Yakima, raised in Wapato and returned to Yakima after serving in the Army during the Vietnam War era.
Where to Buy ‘Choco Tacos’ in the Yakima Valley
It was news that has been darkening the souls of so many who love these frozen treats. The announcement that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco. This creamy, frozen dairy treat topped with a chocolaty, nutty layer wrapped in a waffle shell has been a favorite of so many for so long that it's hard to imagine an ice cream truck without them. Well, they may not be found in stores for much longer but I've had great luck still finding them in Yakima. Here's where to look.
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
Selah businesses rally to help 50+ people who lost everything in apartment complex fire
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed a Selah apartment building; now, local businesses are banding together to help their neighbors in need. Selah Springs Brewing Co. and Nana Kate’s — which are located in the same building —are offering a...
