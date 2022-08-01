ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
uga.edu

UGA dedicates Black-Diallo-Miller Hall residence hall

New residence hall named in honor of the first African American students to enroll as freshmen and graduate will open this fall semester. The University of Georgia held a dedication ceremony Aug. 4 to celebrate the naming of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, UGA’s newest residence hall. The residence hall, which is...
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Inaugural class of Rising Scholars spends summer conducting research with CAES

In a lab on the bottom floor of the Miller Plant Sciences building, Dakota Walker pulled a sample of plant tissue to further examine gene expression under the microscope — an experience she never foresaw having at the University of Georgia, having originally applied to Fort Valley State University (FVSU) as a marketing major.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall

Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

New majors & minors: 3 recently added programs at UGA

The University of Georgia added a slew of new majors, minors and certificates in the last year that stretch from STEM to law. The new programs offer an expansion on several departments and new opportunities for students to explore different topics more in depth. Regenerative bioscience major. The regenerative bioscience...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Athens, GA
uga.edu

Prenatal exposure to stress hormone could impact bluebird immune function

Many studies have shown that prenatal stress in mothers can be linked to adverse outcomes in the physical, emotional, cognitive and behavioral well-being of children. Now a study at the University of Georgia is examining how pre-hatch exposure to the stress-associated hormone corticosterone influences immune function in baby bluebirds. Taylor...
WILDLIFE
uga.edu

Students build leadership, problem solving skills

Through the summer InnovateU program they learn to develop new solutions. A University of Georgia summer program is equipping Clarke County high school students to lead and look for innovative solutions to challenges they encounter. During InnovateU, around 20 Athens-Clarke County high school students were grouped into teams to develop...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#40 Under 40#Medicine#Internship#Athens Pulmonary#The University Of Georgia#Harvard Medical School
uga.edu

UGA College of Engineering

Janae Rapley, a student at Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, spent part of her summer getting a taste of what life is like in the University of Georgia College of Engineering. Janae was the first high school student hired to work in the Innovation Factory, a realistically equipped production facility in UGA’s new Interdisciplinary STEM Research Complex. The factory provides students an opportunity to explore real industry challenges while learning skills transferable to the workplace.
LITHONIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
uga.edu

UGArden: More than just a farm

UGArden is much more than just a few plots of vegetables. It’s a labor of love. Located a few miles outside the main University of Georgia campus, UGArden since 2010 has provided students with an opportunity to learn about sustainable, organic food production—and to develop their own community around a shared love of working in the dirt.
ATHENS, GA
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2

In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
ALPHARETTA, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
tigerdroppings.com

Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56

Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56... His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs, Coca-Cola Release Commemorative National Title Bottle

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart had a new bottle of Coke with him to kickoff the 2022 season. The Bulldogs kickoff the season early next month, but open their practices for the season Thursday. The new Coke bottle celebrates the Dawgs’ 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Nick Saban and Alabama.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy