Janae Rapley, a student at Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, spent part of her summer getting a taste of what life is like in the University of Georgia College of Engineering. Janae was the first high school student hired to work in the Innovation Factory, a realistically equipped production facility in UGA’s new Interdisciplinary STEM Research Complex. The factory provides students an opportunity to explore real industry challenges while learning skills transferable to the workplace.

LITHONIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO