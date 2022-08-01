www.franklin.uga.edu
uga.edu
UGA dedicates Black-Diallo-Miller Hall residence hall
New residence hall named in honor of the first African American students to enroll as freshmen and graduate will open this fall semester. The University of Georgia held a dedication ceremony Aug. 4 to celebrate the naming of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, UGA’s newest residence hall. The residence hall, which is...
uga.edu
Inaugural class of Rising Scholars spends summer conducting research with CAES
In a lab on the bottom floor of the Miller Plant Sciences building, Dakota Walker pulled a sample of plant tissue to further examine gene expression under the microscope — an experience she never foresaw having at the University of Georgia, having originally applied to Fort Valley State University (FVSU) as a marketing major.
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
Red and Black
New majors & minors: 3 recently added programs at UGA
The University of Georgia added a slew of new majors, minors and certificates in the last year that stretch from STEM to law. The new programs offer an expansion on several departments and new opportunities for students to explore different topics more in depth. Regenerative bioscience major. The regenerative bioscience...
uga.edu
Prenatal exposure to stress hormone could impact bluebird immune function
Many studies have shown that prenatal stress in mothers can be linked to adverse outcomes in the physical, emotional, cognitive and behavioral well-being of children. Now a study at the University of Georgia is examining how pre-hatch exposure to the stress-associated hormone corticosterone influences immune function in baby bluebirds. Taylor...
uga.edu
Students build leadership, problem solving skills
Through the summer InnovateU program they learn to develop new solutions. A University of Georgia summer program is equipping Clarke County high school students to lead and look for innovative solutions to challenges they encounter. During InnovateU, around 20 Athens-Clarke County high school students were grouped into teams to develop...
CBS 46
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Gwinnett County students are beginning the new school year Wednesday in a new high school that’s the first of its kind in Georgia. Seckinger High School, located near Buford in the Hamilton Mill area, has a high-tech theme throughout its curriculum. “Everything that is...
fox5atlanta.com
With masks optional in most schools, should your student wear one? A pediatrician weighs in
ATLANTA - As students across north Georgia head back to class, pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu of Children's Medical Group in Decatur says her practice is busy. "I'm seeing a ton of COVID right now," Dr. Shu says. So, it is not surprising the one thing Dr. Shu says she is...
uga.edu
Molly Garud Awarded Alpha Lambda Delta Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship
FAIRPORT, New York – The Board of Directors of Alpha Lambda Delta is pleased to announce that a Jo Anne J. Trow Undergraduate Scholarship in the amount of $1000 has been awarded to Molly Garud, a student at University of Georgia. The scholarship is for the 2022-23 academic year.
uga.edu
UGA College of Engineering
Janae Rapley, a student at Arabia Mountain High School in Lithonia, spent part of her summer getting a taste of what life is like in the University of Georgia College of Engineering. Janae was the first high school student hired to work in the Innovation Factory, a realistically equipped production facility in UGA’s new Interdisciplinary STEM Research Complex. The factory provides students an opportunity to explore real industry challenges while learning skills transferable to the workplace.
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: GEORGIA 92; Gwinnett 5; Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Georgia is reporting 92 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
uga.edu
UGArden: More than just a farm
UGArden is much more than just a few plots of vegetables. It’s a labor of love. Located a few miles outside the main University of Georgia campus, UGArden since 2010 has provided students with an opportunity to learn about sustainable, organic food production—and to develop their own community around a shared love of working in the dirt.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville
The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
tigerdroppings.com
Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56
Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56... His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
hallcounty.org
‘They are the best’: Local man thanks Hall County medics who saved his life
Hefferon was visiting a local pharmacy on April 20 when he suddenly went into a deep mental fog, unable to say more than a few words at a time and losing the ability to concentrate. “Clonazepam, my name and the year – that’s all I could get out of my...
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs, Coca-Cola Release Commemorative National Title Bottle
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart had a new bottle of Coke with him to kickoff the 2022 season. The Bulldogs kickoff the season early next month, but open their practices for the season Thursday. The new Coke bottle celebrates the Dawgs’ 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship win over Nick Saban and Alabama.
