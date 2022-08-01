5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

929thebull.com
Related
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Yakima Herald Republic
92-year-old Lou Huff of Yakima is still playing in the dirt
Louella Huff, 92, moved to Washington from South Dakota in 1946. Her father was a farmer and always wanted to live here, tired of not having his own land. Louella, or Lou as she goes by, is really glad about the move since she inherited her father’s green thumb while accompanying him in the garden as a kid.
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Free and Fun Kids Club is Back on Wednesdays at Valley Mall!
Attention! Attention! There are still three weeks left before school is in session, which means we have three more kids clubs to enjoy before summer comes to a close at Valley Mall in Union Gap!. Free, Fun for Everyone!. What is Kids Club?. During the summer months Kids Club is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
7 Pacific Northwest Fruit and Veggie Recipes That Are Delicious!
The Pacific Northwest has some of the freshest fruits and vegetables around! The farmer's markets are showing off the best of what the summer season has to offer and in the Yakima Valley there are so many choices to grab your produce, even pick your own berries!. Have You Ever...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Don’t Miss out on Night Golf in the Yakima Valley
Golf is one of the oldest sports in the world, founded in Scotland and traveled the world to become a loved sport. Usually, you have to wait until the sun is out and the day is nice enough for you to play, but is that a thing of the past?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Need Money? Opportunities Through Yakima Valley to Apply For Now!
So you're looking for a job! You've come to the right place, from Yakima across the valley and into the Tri-Cities, below are freshly listed positions in a number of fields. Sometimes it can be tough to know where to start, hopefully, this helps!. If You Know of More Positions...
Sadly, Another Wild Cougar Was Euthanized in Selah, Why? [VIDEO]
Another cougar was euthanized after it climbed up a tree in a residential area. It's believed the cougar was responsible for killing several animals in the region over the last few months. On Saturday, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to a house near Sheep Company...
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part Two
If you are waiting until later in the day to show yourself there are a few more options for your weekend in the Yakima area. 5. Summer Night Market at Single Hill Brewing Company. I already am cooling off! Single Hill Brewing Company in the heart of Downtown Yakima's second...
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Top 3 Stores For Baby Showers in Yakima
Whether you're having your first or third child, you have to have a baby shower, it's a chance for friends and families to get together and celebrate the gift of life and your new family member. It's a great way to get anything and everything you might need when having a baby on the way.
nbcrightnow.com
3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man wanted in shooting of 19-year-old Toppenish man in Sunnyside
A 28-year-old Yakima man is wanted in connection with a Sunnyside shooting that left one wounded Monday night. Sunnyside police say Julian Miguel Juarez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault. Police called to the 1300 block of South Sixth St. for shots fired around 8:30 p.m. found a 19-year-old...
10 Reasons to Make You Want to Party at Downtown Summer Nights!
There are only three Thursday evenings left to enjoy free entertainment in downtown Yakima and though it will be hot, thank goodness there will be a misting tent, ice cream, and more!. Don't Miss Downtown Summer Nights. Downtown Summer Nights (DSN) is a weekly block party on Historic North Front...
MyNorthwest.com
Three wildfires across Eastern Washington burn 22,000 acres
As of Thursday morning, three major wildfires burn around Eastern Washington: the Vantage Wildfire in Kittitas County, the Cow Canyon Fire in Yakima Valley, and the Williams Lake fire near Cheney, Wash. The total area the fires are burning is just shy of 22,000 acres. The Vantage fire is burning...
Be Risqué with a Fun Burlesque Night Out on the Town in Seattle, Washington
Washington state has some hidden gems that I love to share from time to time. The burlesque scene in Seattle is definitely on my list for a truly unique and out-of-the-box experience to enjoy! If you have been feeling "blah" this summer, you need to put some excitement into your life and one way to do that is by going to a fabulous burlesque show to lift your spirits!
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0