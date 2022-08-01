Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana. Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Corps. “It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and loving community,” said Viana. “I have been overwhelmed at the amazing work the Santa Clarita Corps are doing and the difference they are able to make in the lives of those in need. My passion is working with people and giving them the resources and support they so desperately need to live their best lives. I look forward to doing that here in Santa Clarita.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO