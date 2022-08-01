Santa Clarita Seeking Artwork for First Floor Gallery

scvnews.com
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurant Holding Seafood Festival
Socalo Restaurant in Santa Monica is holding a special event, Dia del Pescador or Day of the Fisherman in Spanish, which their website describes as a “Festival, a SEAsonal celebration honoring our oceans with limited-time-only specials from August 4 – August 7, 2022!”. Co-chef/owner Mary Sue Milliken described...
scvnews.com
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible. JCI Santa Clarita is here for the community and have decided to create the JCI Santa Clarita Foundation. The JCI Santa Clarita Foundation is a 501(c)(3). A 501(c)(3) is tax-deductible....
Eater
It’s Dumpling Drama as Din Tai Fung Drops Americana for Glendale Galleria
Big news out of Glendale today, as Din Tai Fung is decamping from the Rick Caruso-owned Americana at Brand to take up a much larger piece of real estate at the adjacent Glendale Galleria. While the move is not imminent — Din Tai Fung won’t open at the Galleria until the fourth quarter of 2023 —it’s a big get for the adjacent Brookfield Properties-owned mall, which has ceded customers and business to the glossy, newer Americana over the years. Prior to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria was a hub of retail operations for the entire West Coast, event spawning brands like Massis Kabob and the Panda Express.
scvnews.com
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life. Anyone interested in volunteering must be 16 years or older. The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about marine life. The facility provides...
Canyon News
Top Neighborhoods In Canyon Country, California, Worth Investing In
UNITED STATES—Home to 68,854 residents, Canyon Country, California, is a dense and vibrant place with a family-friendly and suburban feel. Are you looking to invest in properties in the Santa Clarita area?. This guide will cover the top neighborhoods, from dated areas to brand new communities, so that you...
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
scvnews.com
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials. Join VIA at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., to hear from each of the city council candidates as they offer their campaign platform.
scvnews.com
Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
The first hour will be a sensory sensitive quiet hour without any loud noise like horns and sirens. This is a family friendly event where kids of all ages can see and experience a wide variety of large and unique trucks and vehicles up close. For the latest vehicles line-up and to purchase your tickets, visit the website.
scvnews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita President
Wow its August. That is crazy!! Our July events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Bret Lieberman of Yes I Can (YIC) Unity Through Music & Education. YIC believes individuals with disabilities should have the same right as non-disabled individuals to...
scvnews.com
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana. Viana comes to Santa Clarita from the San Luis Obispo Corps. “It is an honor to be welcomed to such a kind and loving community,” said Viana. “I have been overwhelmed at the amazing work the Santa Clarita Corps are doing and the difference they are able to make in the lives of those in need. My passion is working with people and giving them the resources and support they so desperately need to live their best lives. I look forward to doing that here in Santa Clarita.”
The 7 Best Cookies in Los Angeles
Did you know many of the best cookies in Los Angeles aren't even from Los Angeles? However, in a city of transplants, we're always eager to welcome the next big star to the city of Angels. Here's where to get seven of the sweetest of things in life.
westsidetoday.com
Over 30 Tiny Homes Sit Vacant While Homeless Veterans Camp on Wilshire
Eight months after the start of West L.A V.A’s Tiny Home Project 30 out of 140 units are now vacant and unhoused veterans are pitching tents along Wilshire Blvd. Hear from a local advocate about what needs to be done to get our veterans off the street in this video…
scvnews.com
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation. Power of Play is a joint initiative that builds awareness, support and a safety net to provide vulnerable...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crowd Pours Into Montrose for Beer Festival
First published in the July 30 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The day was hot and the beer was cold. More than 920 attendees filled a portion of Honolulu Avenue on Sunday for the Montrose Craft Beer Festival, the seventh such event by the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. Nearly 20 brewers and other vendors filled the closed-off street as beer aficionados and rookies alike enjoyed a summer afternoon sampling the wide variety of beverage.
Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated
A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
scvnews.com
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide. Currently, 1,254 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,358,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested...
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
Santa Clarita Radio
UPDATE: Canyon Country Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations, Road Closures
UPDATE (3:35): Evacuation boundaries have been reduced between Commuter Way and Bouquet Canyon Road as the fire reaches 20-acres. UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): The Canyon Country brush fire has grown past 15-acres. Commercial buildings including Schooner’s Bar and Grill, on the south side of Soledad Canyon Road between Commuter Way and Magic Mountain Parkway are being evacuated.
