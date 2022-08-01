ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyersville, KY

Hornets to compete in Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic

By Steve LeMaster
salyersvilleindependent.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
salyersvilleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salyersville, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Tennessee State
City
Paintsville, KY
City
Betsy Layne, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Danville, KY
City
Corbin, KY
City
Livingston, KY
State
South Carolina State
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WHITESBURG, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start

The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christmas#Highschoolsports#Hornets#Livingston Academy#Christian#Whitefield Academy
kentuckytoday.com

Lowe praying for ‘hope for the mountains’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Jason Lowe, the associational mission strategist for the Pike Association of Southern Baptists, returned from the vacation of a lifetime to the flooding of a lifetime. Lowe returned from a baseball ballpark trip with his family to the “worst flooding I’ve ever seen in eastern...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Island Creek in Clay County, Kentucky overflows Its Banks / From "Lamb to Lion" WHY?

MANCHESTER, KY (August 2, 2022) - As communities in Clay County begin with the recovery phase following the tragic flooding events of this past week, ClayCoNews Publisher, Ron Curry reached out to a family on U.S. 421 North in the Island Creek community for a statement and permission to video the personal devastation they experienced as the result of a sudden high water event at their location. They agreed but specifically said: "We do not want our own property losses to detract from the losses of others or the unfortunate and ultimate loss of human life."
CLAY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor

Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Country music star Chris Stapleton has special moment with 6-year-old superfan at Prestonsburg Walmart

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Courtney Crider and her 6-year-old daughter thought their trip to Walmart was just run of the mill. It was, until the moment they ran into singer Chris Stapleton. Stapleton, a Johnson County native, has been spotted all over Eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts. He was inside the Prestonsburg Walmart purchasing supplies for families in need.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson

EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy