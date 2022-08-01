www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Two escape from large house fire in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people escaped a large fire uninjured in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just after midnight at a two-story wood frame family home in the 5600 block of Jamison Street in the Pines Village neighborhood.
1 Killed, and 2 Injured In A Fatal Crash On 2600 Paris Road (New Orleans, LA)
On Monday Afternoon, New Orleans police responded to a fatal crash on 2600 Paris Road. The vehicles involved were identified as a Toyota Camry and a dump truck. The Toyota Camry was travelling northbound on Paris Road [..]
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
WDSU
OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
WDSU
Grieving New Orleans mom speaks out after son falls about 50 feet to his death at abandoned building
A mother is in mourning after her 18-year-old son, Anthony Clawson died after falling about 50 feet at the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District last Friday. Only on WDSU Valerie Walker spoke out on Tuesday in memory of Clawson, a recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin...
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
NOLA.com
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
NOLA.com
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
fox8live.com
Man fell to his death at abandoned power plant in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man reportedly fell 50 feet to his death in an abandoned building in New Orleans, according to the NOPD. Police say the man, whose name and age were not released, fell just after 9 p.m. on Fri., July 29 at the Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Street.
Car vandalism a growing problem in French Quarter as citizens demand the city take action
NEW ORLEANS — In his six years driving for Uber in New Orleans, John Gualtieri said he’s seen a lot of crime. “I’ve seen it getting really bad in these past couple of years,” Gualtieri said. After dropping a passenger off in the French Quarter last...
fox8live.com
City, property owners pledge investigation into teen’s death at blighted Market Street power plant
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans is promising to take appropriate action after Friday’s fatal fall of an 18-year-old man at the blighted Market Street power station, which was supposed to be a securely closed site. It is one of many abandoned sites around the city gaining attention on social media, and drawing safety concerns.
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant
NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
Utility and rent assistance badly needed for many in New Orleans as prices soar
NEW ORLEANS — As the cost of utilities gets higher, lines for assistance paying bills are getting longer. That was the case Wednesday at a special event. It's for those having difficulty when it comes to basic, every day needs. The crowd began lining up at 5 a.m. even...
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
theadvocate.com
Guest column: City needs to make the New Orleans Police Department a better place to work
The New Orleans Police Department is at a tipping point. We have lost 100 officers since the beginning of the year, bringing manpower to 960 officers as of July 31. That includes the last recruits to have graduated from the academy up to the superintendent. NOPD will soon have to...
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
fox8live.com
Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
