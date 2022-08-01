ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL

Two escape from large house fire in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people escaped a large fire uninjured in New Orleans East early Wednesday morning. According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just after midnight at a two-story wood frame family home in the 5600 block of Jamison Street in the Pines Village neighborhood.
WDSU

OPSO investigates 2 separate stabbings at Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate stabbing incidents. A spokesperson told WDSU one happened over the weekend and another happened just yesterday. Officials did not learn about the most recent incident until today, the spokesperson said. The names and conditions of the inmates...
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
fox8live.com

Man fell to his death at abandoned power plant in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man reportedly fell 50 feet to his death in an abandoned building in New Orleans, according to the NOPD. Police say the man, whose name and age were not released, fell just after 9 p.m. on Fri., July 29 at the Market Street Power Plant in the 1600 block of S. Peters Street.
WWL

Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
fox8live.com

Man’s body pulled from water in Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a man’s body was recovered from a body of water in Pontchartrain Park, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the man, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was discovered around 7:41 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 2.
