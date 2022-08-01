Tell me you are old without telling me you are old using a bit of LSU anecdote

www.tigerdroppings.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Watching the 2019 OU game and wondering
Was there ever a more dominant 3 game period for LSU football than the SECCG, Playoff, and CFB Championship games?. We dominated, no actually destroyed 3 quality opponents in a row. With the exception of OU these were the best of the best that season and we didn't struggle with them at all.
LSU Commit Tyree Adams Bleeds Purple and Gold, Brings Louisiana Culture
The 2023 four-star offensive lineman "at home" in Death Valley, ready to develop with the Tigers
tigerdroppings.com
Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. Makes Easy Interception At Texans Camp
LSU Releases New Hype Video: "A New Chapter Begins...This Is The Future Of LSU Football" Fathers need to stay in theur children's lives,helps keep the inbred predators away.
LSU Football: Brian Kelly named in top five by Sports Illustrated
Brian Kelly is one of the best college football coaches in the entire country. LSU Football’s new front man has a history of winning, no matter the location. He’s rebuilt Central Michigan, brought Cincinnati back from the dead and consistently took Notre Dame to the very top. Now? Kelly’s tasked with reviving an LSU program that’s coming off a losing season for the first time since 1999. His .728 career winning percentage means he sits amongst an elite group of coaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NEWS: 4-Star Quarterback Rickie Collins Decommits From Purdue, LSU Making Push
The Louisiana native is fresh off of an LSU visit, Tigers ready to pounce on the top uncommitted signal-caller
247Sports
LSU Tigers basketball: Projecting Matt McMahon's starting lineup, bench options
New LSU head men's basketball coach Matt McMahon did yeoman's work rebuilding the Tigers in 44 days. The Tigers' roster went from zero to 13 in such a short timeline because McMahon was a man with a plan. After an awesome run at Murray State, McMahon came to LSU knowing what he had just accepted. Former head coach Will Wade was fired due to recruiting violations. The entire LSU roster was in the transfer portal. But McMahon's well-rounded approach paid off in a big way. LSU has the No. 11-rated transfer portal class and the No. 15 high school class.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU 2 games away from being the preeminent college football program of the century
It's a game of inches. The "close game" thread got me thinking how close LSU was to being where Alabama is right now. Both games occurred in 2012. Game 1: Take your pick...the NC rematch with Bama obviously, but that game wasn't close because Les made no adjustments and came totally unprepared to do again what they had already done on Bama's home field...or Oklahoma State missing a 37 yard field goal and losing to IA St which allowed for the rematch.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU is the only school with less than $60k in NIL ranked in the top 10 in recruiting
Are you serious Thtephen? Do you actually think that number means something tangible?. Do you think it’s just made up? There must be some source. With Texas ahead im the $200k+ average it may be believable. What makes you think it’s not genius?. The numbers are not real....
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Announces 2022 Fall Practice Schedule For Media
4:15 p.m. - Practice #1 (Media first 30 minutes) 9:45 a.m. - Practice #5 (Media first 30 minutes) Approx. Noon - Off. Coord. Mike Denbrock with media. 10:30 a.m. - Practice #10 (Media first 30 minutes) Tuesday, August 16. Noon - Player interviews. Wednesday, August 17. 10:30 a.m. - Practice...
tigerdroppings.com
Why Emmitt Smith did not come to LSU
Listen to Harvey Williams tell you. He tells you a bit more about his thoughts on Emmitt Smith as well.... Could have done without the music. Basically Harvey saying what lots of folks think. Emmitt Smith wasn’t special he just had the benefit of being on some great teams with great Offensive lines.
LSU Baseball dealt a crushing blow by Vanderbilt transfer
For all intents and purposes, LSU Baseball has had the perfect offseason thus far. The Tigers have added a plethora of young talent via recruiting, they’ve secured some of the nation’s top transfers and they’ve filled the vacant positions in the coaching staff. This is exactly the summer that Jay Johnson and his team needed after a solid debut campaign that saw the former Arizona coach post a 40-22 record in Baton Rouge. It’s not a stretch by any imagination to claim that LSU is building something special under Johnson.
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish deputy chosen to sing national anthem at Saints game
A deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was selected to sing the national anthem in New Orleans for the Saints home game against the Bengals. First Lieutenant Mike Brooks initially auditioned to sing the anthem for the New Orleans Pelicans. "I guess they like me," Brooks wrote in a...
tigerdroppings.com
Spicy Boudin
I am looking to purchase a few pounds in the Prairieville/Gonzales area to make a dip with. Smokehouse or speciality meat place I can get this at. Rather not go the Manda/ Brand X or whatever option. TIA. Reply. Replies (5) Metairie. Member since May 2009. 52549 posts. Posted on...
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
wbrz.com
Homeless population adding challenges to new business in LSU's Northgate area
BATON ROUGE - With the start of the fall semester just around the corner, business owners in the Northgate area near LSU are working hard to prepare for students' arrival. Co-owner of Soulshine Kitchen and Bar, Joe Martin, says, the funky, upbeat vibe of the new restaurant has been overshadowed by concern about the many people living in what appears to be a vacant building next door.
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
Comments / 0