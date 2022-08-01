ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

By Ryder
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Communities across the Yakima Valley celebrate National Night Out with police

Hundreds of Yakima Valley residents attended law enforcement-sponsored National Night Out events from Selah to Sunnyside on Tuesday, and enjoyed free food, live performances and family-friendly entertainment in celebration of community. The Yakima Police Department had its main event at Miller Park, where dozens of vendors lined the perimeter. YPD...
Yakima Herald Republic

92-year-old Lou Huff of Yakima is still playing in the dirt

Louella Huff, 92, moved to Washington from South Dakota in 1946. Her father was a farmer and always wanted to live here, tired of not having his own land. Louella, or Lou as she goes by, is really glad about the move since she inherited her father’s green thumb while accompanying him in the garden as a kid.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Family Fun#New Favorite#Family Activities
News Talk KIT

Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!

Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
FOX 11 and 41

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling the blaze and more are on the...
NACHES, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One

I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Yakima Nightclubs: Which Ones Are at the Top of the Heap?

Covid restrictions in Yakima have been lifted for quite some time and swarms of Yakima residents have been itching to get outside the house and enjoy the nightlife again. There are 10 nightclubs in Yakima that have been seeing a recent spurt in club goers. We will take a look at ten (yes, 10) nightclubs that people are flocking to in Yakima in no particular order. Which ones are at the top of the heap for you?
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

3 Yakima County Shootings In 24 Hours

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car being shot at along I-82, in the Buena/Zillah area, headed toward Sunnyside. Although shots were fired, no one was hurt. Later, at 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd, officers...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy