Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
7 Pacific Northwest Fruit and Veggie Recipes That Are Delicious!
The Pacific Northwest has some of the freshest fruits and vegetables around! The farmer's markets are showing off the best of what the summer season has to offer and in the Yakima Valley there are so many choices to grab your produce, even pick your own berries!. Have You Ever...
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
4 Places in Yakima to Celebrate your Girlfriend
It's international girlfriend day, which means it's time to celebrate that special someone. Granted, even after today, this is an amazing list to celebrate that special someone in your life any day of the year. Whether it's an anniversary birthday or just a special day in general you can pamper...
5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!
It's the month to celebrate family fun, we wanna help you do that and celebrate with your loved ones anywhere and everywhere in the Yakima Valley. We went and found all the go-to spots in Yakima where you can have a night out with the kiddos and get some quality time in.
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
Yakima Herald Republic
92-year-old Lou Huff of Yakima is still playing in the dirt
Louella Huff, 92, moved to Washington from South Dakota in 1946. Her father was a farmer and always wanted to live here, tired of not having his own land. Louella, or Lou as she goes by, is really glad about the move since she inherited her father’s green thumb while accompanying him in the garden as a kid.
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One
I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
3 Places in Yakima to get Rid of your Unwanted Clothes
We all keep clothes lying around as if we wear them every day, but the truth is they just take up space. We may be a good while away from spring cleaning, but it never hurts to dump some of your old clothes. You might be thinking, "I don't just...
Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!
Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
10 Reasons to Make You Want to Party at Downtown Summer Nights!
There are only three Thursday evenings left to enjoy free entertainment in downtown Yakima and though it will be hot, thank goodness there will be a misting tent, ice cream, and more!. Don't Miss Downtown Summer Nights. Downtown Summer Nights (DSN) is a weekly block party on Historic North Front...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
Be Risqué with a Fun Burlesque Night Out on the Town in Seattle, Washington
Washington state has some hidden gems that I love to share from time to time. The burlesque scene in Seattle is definitely on my list for a truly unique and out-of-the-box experience to enjoy! If you have been feeling "blah" this summer, you need to put some excitement into your life and one way to do that is by going to a fabulous burlesque show to lift your spirits!
Where to Buy ‘Choco Tacos’ in the Yakima Valley
It was news that has been darkening the souls of so many who love these frozen treats. The announcement that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco. This creamy, frozen dairy treat topped with a chocolaty, nutty layer wrapped in a waffle shell has been a favorite of so many for so long that it's hard to imagine an ice cream truck without them. Well, they may not be found in stores for much longer but I've had great luck still finding them in Yakima. Here's where to look.
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
