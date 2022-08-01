Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone

Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO