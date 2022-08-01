Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone

www.golfdigest.com
GolfWRX
Why Greg Norman rejected John Daly after the 2-time major champ ‘begged Greg to join LIV’
In theory, John Daly would be a perfect fit to join LIV Golf. Although his game has obviously been on the decline, the 56-year-old is still a fan-favorite who many golf fans love to watch play. That fact was evident in his win at the PNC Championship early this season alongside his son “Little John.”
golfmagic.com
"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Golf.com
John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot
While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
'I don't know if that was official or not': How Tiger Woods spilled the beans on Webb Simpson being a Presidents Cup assistant captain
It’s not every day Webb Simpson looks down at his phone to see a call from Tiger Woods. But that’s what happened last Tuesday at Trolley Stop, a local hot dog joint in Wilmington, North Carolina, while Simpson was out with his family. When Simpson was trying to order, his phone rang.
GolfWRX
‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned
There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
Golf Digest
Tony Finau got a hero’s welcome from family and friends when he arrived home after his second straight win
Like Hansel before him, Tony Finau is so hot right now. After last week’s come-from-behind win at the 3M Open, Finau breezed away from the pack at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, claiming his second win in as many weeks and the third in his last 25 appearances. Finau’s wife Alayna flew out to surprise ahead of his final round, and the move paid off for the couple, despite Finau nearly having a heart attack for all of TikTok to see …
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell
Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.
Golf.com
The hilarious story behind how Tony Finau marks his golf balls
When it comes to his kids, Tony Finau doesn’t play favorites off the course. But on the course? That’s an entirely different story. As Finau was wrapping his second consecutive PGA Tour win on Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, cameras zoomed in to reveal the initials “SF” on his golf ball. While some pros mark their ball with dots or lines, Finau prefers to keep it in the family.
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Golf legend Greg Norman dismisses criticism about LIV Golf in sit down with Tucker: 'I really don't care'
Golf legend Greg Norman, who has come under fire over his Saudi-funded LIV Golf league, brushed off criticism during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday, where he outlined his plan to revolutionize the sport and revealed details of a multi-million dollar offer LIV made to Tiger Woods. Norman sat...
Golf Digest
Greg Norman confirms the staggering amount of money Tiger Woods turned down from LIV Golf
Greg Norman repeated on Monday that Tiger Woods turned down a staggering offer to join LIV Golf. Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the LIV CEO was asked about a reported $700 million to $800 million deal to lure the 15-time major champ away from the PGA Tour. "The number has...
Golf-Woods not named as assistant for U.S. Presidents Cup team
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will not be an assistant at this year's Presidents Cup after U.S. captain Davis Love III on Tuesday named Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.
ESPN
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald unsure about availability of LIV players
Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but said he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Tiger Woods announces new TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade, which will debut in October
A new event is bound for the junior golf schedule this fall, and it’s one that players will have circled. Tiger Woods announced the inaugural TGR JR Invitational presented by TaylorMade will debut October 8-10 at The Hay and The Links at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach, California. Sixty...
Golf Digest
Wyndham Championship picks 2022: Can our experts pick a third straight winner?
If you can believe it, we’ve reached the end of the PGA Tour regular season, a bittersweet time for a golf bettor. Sure, football is right around the corner, but you don’t get the type of juicy odds in football that we get in golf. Hopefully, we can...
CBS Sports
Tony Finau sheds reputation, gains momentum ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs run after back-to-back wins
It took Tony Finau eight years to accumulate his first two PGA Tour wins. His next two took just eight days. Finau touched off his second consecutive PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club by five strokes over Cameron Young, Taylor Pendrith and Patrick Cantlay after winning the 3M Open the Sunday prior. In the process, he continues to shed his reputation as a competitor who is always in the mix but rarely capable of closing out PGA Tour events.
Wyndham Championship Power Rankings
Lowry is consistently excellent, making the cut in 11 of his last 12 tournaments with four top-three finishes. Sedgefield Country Club requires precise iron play, and Lowry ranks 11th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach. He's 13th in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and should find himself in contention come Sunday. 2....
