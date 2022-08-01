tarletonsports.com
tarletonsports.com
Tarleton Football lands Beau Allen, former 4-star Kentucky QB
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – One of the top prospects in the country has picked Tarleton as his landing spot. Tarleton Football announced Tuesday they have added quarterback Beau Allen. Allen transfers to Tarleton from Kentucky, where he spent the last two years. He played in five games with the SEC's...
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
More than a dozen wildfires are now burning in Texas
After another blistering weekend, more than a dozen wildfires are burning in Texas today all of them in the eastern two-thirds of the state. The biggest now burning for two weeks is the Somervell County Chalk Mountain Fire
theflashtoday.com
PHOTOS: Morgan Mill Ice Cream Freeze Off
Long journey lands Grant Kerry at Tarleton who ‘fell in love with the place’
3 firefighters injured as crews battle brush fires in Parker, Hood counties
Three firefighters were treated for injuries as crews battled a growing grass fire in Hood County Wednesday afternoon. Crews were working a fire in the 8300 block of Colony Road near Tolar. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire was approximately 450 acres and 20% contained as of...
brownwoodnews.com
Early PD makes arrest for injury to a child, DWI with child passenger
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On July 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her.
Burleson police searching for missing juvenile
Burleson police are searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen around 10 a.m. Police said Mary Lauren Rogers was last seen in the area of Schumacher Drive.
News Channel 25
Officials seek identity of person of interest involved in multiple burglaries
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Officials ask for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries throughout the county. The Parker County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said the depicted woman may possibly be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Aledo, Cresson and Springtown on Thursday.
KWTX
Bosque County man charged with online solicitation of minor after McLennan County undercover operation
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - A Bosque County man has been charged in connection with an undercover operation by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office. John Richard Ivers III, 43, of Cranfills Gap, has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. MCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit had...
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
