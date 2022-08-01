ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Long journey lands Grant Kerry at Tarleton who ‘fell in love with the place’

tarletonsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tarletonsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
tarletonsports.com

Tarleton Football lands Beau Allen, former 4-star Kentucky QB

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – One of the top prospects in the country has picked Tarleton as his landing spot. Tarleton Football announced Tuesday they have added quarterback Beau Allen. Allen transfers to Tarleton from Kentucky, where he spent the last two years. He played in five games with the SEC's...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas

Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
State
North Carolina State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Stephenville, TX
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Austin, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early PD makes arrest for injury to a child, DWI with child passenger

The Early Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On July 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Salt Creek Drive regarding a disturbance where an adult male was assaulting his kids. Upon arrival officers witnessed a subject known to them as Billy Vassar in a young girls face yelling at her.
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Tarleton#British
News Channel 25

Officials seek identity of person of interest involved in multiple burglaries

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Officials ask for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries throughout the county. The Parker County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said the depicted woman may possibly be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in Aledo, Cresson and Springtown on Thursday.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood PD makes arrest for family violence, additional charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Rhodes Road. The caller reported to dispatch, hearing a male and female physically fighting inside an apartment.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy