Kentucky Floods Kill At Least 30 As More Storms Forecast

Green Thumb's Quarterly Cannabis Sales Get New Jersey High
Green Thumb Industries Inc posted a more than 14% rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by healthy retail sales in New Jersey and Illinois. New Jersey doled out licenses for sale of recreational pot to existing medical cannabis operators, including Green Thumb, in April. The state is poised to become one of the largest adult-use cannabis markets on the East Coast.
Father Of Child Killed In Sandy Hook Testify In Alex Jones Defamation Trial
The father of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre took the stand on Tuesday to testify that U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones fueled a campaign of harassment against them by claiming the shooting was a hoax. Jones, founder of the Infowars radio show and webcast, is on trial...
Alex Jones Says His Sandy Hook Hoax Claims Were "crazy" Amid Defamation Trial
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday told a Texas jury that it was "crazy" of him to claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, as he defends himself in a defamation suit brought by parents of a child slain in the massacre. Jones, founder of the...
