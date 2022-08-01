How to Grow and Care for Water Lilies

www.hgtv.com
How to Hang Plants from the Ceiling
Indoor plants have long been loved for their ability to not only add visual appeal to any space but also because they have been proven to reduce stress and boost creativity. Hanging plants from the ceiling can add another layer to design, save valuable space on other surfaces, as well as protect plants from small children and animals. Safety is the priority when hanging anything from the ceiling. While this is an easy project, it does require specific hardware and tools to ensure a secure and safe hold.
Young entrepreneurs show their wares at Kids Business Expo
FAIR OAKS -- More than a dozen kids learned a bit Thursday evening about what it takes to run a business. The Kids Big Business Pop Up Expo in Fair Oaks offered the young entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their goods to customers for the first time. Among the items for sale were crocheted accessories, handcrafted tote bags, and homemade slime in a variety of colors. The first-of-its-kind event was sponsored by Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District. Childrens as young as five were allowed to have a booth and sell their hand crafted goods. Some of the young ones even used their hours-long platform for nonprofit causes, such as raising funds to help the homeless. Organizers say the event was so popular that they plan on brining it back next year.
You be the judge: Should my wife switch to brushing her teeth after breakfast?
He thinks cleaning your teeth after food is the hygienic choice; she says brushing first thing is the best way to start the day. You decide whose method leaves a bad taste
How to Wash a Tie-Dye Shirt
While tie-dyeing a cotton T-shirt can be a relatively easy process, it comes with a challenge: how to wash that freshly dyed cloth. Here are some steps that will keep your newly stained shirt bright and prevent your other clothes from joining in on the new look. Learn how to...
How to Soundproof a Room Including the Doors and Windows
Find tips, techniques and cool products that make it possible to soundproof a home theater or recording studio, or to simply block out noise from a busy street. Noises and distractions lead to decreased productivity and stress. Discomfort, annoyance and a lack of sleep are all frustrations cited by the National Library of Medicine in a study named The Interactive Effect of Occupational Noise on Attention and Short-Term Memory.
How to Clean Cat Urine Stains and Eliminate Odors
Cat urine is always a challenge to clean, but before you lose hope, try these techniques and solutions to combat stains and deep-set smells. All cat owners share a similar battle when it comes to maintaining a clean, fresh home. Even the cleanest of homes with the cleanest of indoor cats still face occasional accidents, territorial marking and trouble with litter boxes. Trained cats peeing outside of a litter box can also indicate health issues. The unpleasant smell of cat urine is a tough one to combat.
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
If cinnamon rolls are your favorite dessert, you'll love this sweet dairy-free alternative. Perfectly sweet, these are so easy to make that they will rival any store-bought ones. You can preserve them in the freezer and heat them up any day for a delicious treat. If cinnamon rolls are your...
