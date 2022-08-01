How to Grow and Care for Water Lilies

FAIR OAKS -- More than a dozen kids learned a bit Thursday evening about what it takes to run a business. The Kids Big Business Pop Up Expo in Fair Oaks offered the young entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their goods to customers for the first time. Among the items for sale were crocheted accessories, handcrafted tote bags, and homemade slime in a variety of colors. The first-of-its-kind event was sponsored by Fair Oaks Recreation and Park District. Childrens as young as five were allowed to have a booth and sell their hand crafted goods. Some of the young ones even used their hours-long platform for nonprofit causes, such as raising funds to help the homeless. Organizers say the event was so popular that they plan on brining it back next year.

FAIR OAKS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO