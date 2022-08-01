16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia

abcnews4.com
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
abcnews4.com
61-year-old veteran found safe
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — UPDATE: Millard Hunter has been found safe. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Hunter was found around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. Officials say he was recognized by someone in the education building on Shaw AFB. Hunter is now with his family and receiving necessary medical...
abcnews4.com
Deputies ambushed while responding to call in Northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's department is investigating after deputies were shot at while responding to a call for help. It all happened Wednesday morning in the Carriage Oaks subdivision on Carriage Oaks Drive while deputies were clearing the scene. LOCAL FIRST | SC family announces...
abcnews4.com
"This was an ambush": Man called 911 to lure deputies into shooting, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County Sheriff's Department deputy was injured after a shooting ambush incident early Wednesday morning. You can watch the full press conference on our Facebook page. According to Lott, a 911 dispatch received two calls from a man saying a woman was being assaulted...
abcnews4.com
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
abcnews4.com
Hartsville sergeant saved by fellow officer from fentanyl poisoning
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — The quick thinking of a Hartsville officer saved the life of a sergeant after unknowingly coming into contact with fentanyl. The Hartsville Police Dept. said Cpl. Marqus Personette and Sgt. Riley Free were in the process of taking a suspect into custody on July 30 when they discovered a white powder in their car. The suspect claimed the powder was cocaine.
abcnews4.com
Man wanted, accused of pointing gun at McDonalds employees
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun at McDonald's employees when he and his girlfriend were refused service. Police say it happened July 23 at the McDonald's on Parklane Road. If you have any information,...
abcnews4.com
Lawsuit: Unsanitary conditions killed man in SC jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Unsanitary conditions and staff negligence caused the death of a 27-year-old man in a South Carolina jail earlier this year, a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges. Richland County officials sent Lason Butler — who displayed “erratic behavior” — to a room at the Alvin S....
abcnews4.com
Day 2: SC death penalty trial challenges execution methods
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The future of executions in South Carolina is up in the air. A trial is underway this week at the Richland County courthouse as attorneys for four death row inmates argue the constitutionality of execution methods in the Palmetto state. The inmates involved in the...
