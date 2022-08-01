16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia

SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO