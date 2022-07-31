ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel mother, son co-create dinosaur book

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indyschild.com

6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy

Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers resident self-publishes first book

The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
FISHERS, IN
indyschild.com

Celebrate the End of Summer at a “Grown Up” Party to Remember at the Children’s Museum

Want to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test your athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way? That’s just some of what grown-ups (21-and-older) revelers can expect when they party at Museum by Moonlight – presented by AMERICAN FUNDS® From Capital Group – on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – August 2, 2022

“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs through Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. Open...
CARMEL, IN
munciejournal.com

August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box

MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Henthorn gets spotlight in large music festival

This was one offer Doug Henthorn couldn’t refuse. Henthorn said he was excited to receive an invitation to perform Sept. 3-4 in the two-day All IN Music and Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Henthorn and his band will be one of several acts performing Sept. 3. The exact time and fairgrounds site hasn’t been determined. The headliners for Sept. 3 are Daryl Hall and John Oates and Portugal. The Man.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

All Indiana Artist: Shakeeda

Today’s All Indiana Artist was born in Germany, raised in the U.S. and settled in Indianapolis in 2015. She began writing and singing as a young child and just this year decided to invest in her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. Shakeeda joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Lis Brothers Eli
indyschild.com

Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride

Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: Redefining ‘ghost’

Ask any person under the age of 30 about Urban Dictionary and you are likely to get a smile before the answer. Like its Noah Webster predecessor, the “dictionary” teaches us the definition of those words we encounter of which we don’t have an immediate or complete understanding. Unlike these earlier editions (the word “dictionary” is reputed to have been first coined in 1220 in England), this contemporary, online-only version tasks itself largely with explaining the subculture slag of the American variety of the language. Sometimes offensive and often amusing, the crowd-sourced definitions help to make sense of the overused jargon of the hip and trendy among us. One wonders how our progenitors managed to make sense of a world filled with “23 skidoo” and the “cat’s meow” without this handy reference as a guide.
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marketing
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library

INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
963xke.com

Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Column: How to avoid ‘udder’ confusion

I live in a house built around the year 1890. My neighborhood is called “Old Town,” for obvious reasons. The other day an area Realtor posted a photo of a house from the early 1900s side-by-side with a photo of the same house in 2022. One of the big differences (other than the house isn’t in black-and-white anymore) was the presence of shutters in the earlier photo contrasted with the unadorned windows today. I involuntarily shuddered.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Opinion: You’re not the boss of me, OK?

My men’s group had a discussion about who was the boss in our homes. Many attendees had never thought about it and didn’t know how to respond. I told them I was sure I was the boss, but I would check with my wife to see if she agreed.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Stuff the Bus provides more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies

School supplies donations filled a school bus at the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation’s July 16 Stuff the Bus event at the Noblesville Walmart. Volunteers took the donations and filled more than 400 backpacks with the supplies to distribute to families in the district. The project took more than 125 volunteers and multiple events throughout the week to complete. People who weren’t able to donate supplies to the drive can support the School Supply Drive Fund at noblesvilleschoolseducationfoundation.org/donate/.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy