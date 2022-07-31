Carmel mother, son co-create dinosaur book

Ask any person under the age of 30 about Urban Dictionary and you are likely to get a smile before the answer. Like its Noah Webster predecessor, the “dictionary” teaches us the definition of those words we encounter of which we don’t have an immediate or complete understanding. Unlike these earlier editions (the word “dictionary” is reputed to have been first coined in 1220 in England), this contemporary, online-only version tasks itself largely with explaining the subculture slag of the American variety of the language. Sometimes offensive and often amusing, the crowd-sourced definitions help to make sense of the overused jargon of the hip and trendy among us. One wonders how our progenitors managed to make sense of a world filled with “23 skidoo” and the “cat’s meow” without this handy reference as a guide.

