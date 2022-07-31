Carmel mother, son co-create dinosaur book

www.youarecurrent.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
indyschild.com
6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
Current Publishing
Fishers resident self-publishes first book
The premise of the novel “Beings” by Brandon Eldridge started with a simple question: “What if aliens came to Earth and nobody noticed?” That concept fueled the plot for Edridge’s new book that was released July 18. “Beings” is being sold on Amazon in print...
Current Publishing
Carmel golf outing in memory of Brian Bondus to benefit Indiana Donor Network
When Brian Bondus was a TV reporter for Fox 59 and CBS 4, he did a story on McKenzie Leichtnam, who had died of a heart ailment at age 20 in 2011. Leichtnam had given life to others as an organ donor. Bondus and Leichtnam graduated from Carmel High School...
indyschild.com
Celebrate the End of Summer at a “Grown Up” Party to Remember at the Children’s Museum
Want to dance with dinos, learn about the science of beer, team up with friends to test your athletic ability and eat and drink a libation or two along the way? That’s just some of what grown-ups (21-and-older) revelers can expect when they party at Museum by Moonlight – presented by AMERICAN FUNDS® From Capital Group – on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – August 2, 2022
“Honky Tonk Angels” runs through Aug. 14 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions’ youth presentation of “30 Reasons Not to Be in a Play’ runs through Aug. 7 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. Open...
munciejournal.com
August 4, 5, and 6 is the Season Opening of The Bargain Box
MUNCIE, IN—The Bargain Box is a thrift shop in The Historic Kimbrough District of Muncie, located at 607 E. Charles Street. Psi Iota Xi, is a 125-year-old philanthropic sorority. The Bargain Box was purchased by Psi Iota Xi, and was previously the home of Adam Wolfe, grandfather of Elizabeth Ball.
Current Publishing
Henthorn gets spotlight in large music festival
This was one offer Doug Henthorn couldn’t refuse. Henthorn said he was excited to receive an invitation to perform Sept. 3-4 in the two-day All IN Music and Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Henthorn and his band will be one of several acts performing Sept. 3. The exact time and fairgrounds site hasn’t been determined. The headliners for Sept. 3 are Daryl Hall and John Oates and Portugal. The Man.
WISH-TV
All Indiana Artist: Shakeeda
Today’s All Indiana Artist was born in Germany, raised in the U.S. and settled in Indianapolis in 2015. She began writing and singing as a young child and just this year decided to invest in her dreams of becoming a singer/songwriter. Shakeeda joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride
Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
Edwards Drive-In working exclusively from food truck after January restaurant closure
INDIANAPOLIS — A famous flavor on Indy’s southeast side can now be found anywhere. “We feature the breaded tenderloin, like we always have, our hand-dipped onion rings and our bottled root beer," said Edwards Drive-In co-owner Jeff Edwards. His restaurant was not able to survive the pandemic and...
Current Publishing
Opinion: Redefining ‘ghost’
Ask any person under the age of 30 about Urban Dictionary and you are likely to get a smile before the answer. Like its Noah Webster predecessor, the “dictionary” teaches us the definition of those words we encounter of which we don’t have an immediate or complete understanding. Unlike these earlier editions (the word “dictionary” is reputed to have been first coined in 1220 in England), this contemporary, online-only version tasks itself largely with explaining the subculture slag of the American variety of the language. Sometimes offensive and often amusing, the crowd-sourced definitions help to make sense of the overused jargon of the hip and trendy among us. One wonders how our progenitors managed to make sense of a world filled with “23 skidoo” and the “cat’s meow” without this handy reference as a guide.
Current Publishing
Carmel students, teachers encouraged to ‘Wag More, Bark Less’ this school year
Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Michael Beresford has long been a fan of dogs, and he believes man’s best friend can provide a good lesson for students and teachers as they return to the classroom this month. “I’ve learned a lot from dogs,” he said. “One thing that most dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
wbiw.com
Rare Bible on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., the Indiana State Library will present “The Mystery of the Darlington Bible”, a free program that will focus on a 14th-century medieval Bible held in the State Library’s collections. The lecture will investigate the...
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
Current Publishing
Fine wine: Hopwood moves forward with plans for winery, distillery and event center
Ron Hopwood’s dream has moved closer to reality. Owner of Hopwood Cellars in Zionsville, Hopwood plans to build Hopwood Winery/Distillery Vineyard and Event Center on 16 acres on 2055 S. U.S. 421, corner of 421 and 200 South. “We’ve already planted a couple of thousands vines there,” said Hopwood,...
Current Publishing
Column: How to avoid ‘udder’ confusion
I live in a house built around the year 1890. My neighborhood is called “Old Town,” for obvious reasons. The other day an area Realtor posted a photo of a house from the early 1900s side-by-side with a photo of the same house in 2022. One of the big differences (other than the house isn’t in black-and-white anymore) was the presence of shutters in the earlier photo contrasted with the unadorned windows today. I involuntarily shuddered.
Current Publishing
Opinion: You’re not the boss of me, OK?
My men’s group had a discussion about who was the boss in our homes. Many attendees had never thought about it and didn’t know how to respond. I told them I was sure I was the boss, but I would check with my wife to see if she agreed.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Stuff the Bus provides more than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies
School supplies donations filled a school bus at the Noblesville Schools Education Foundation’s July 16 Stuff the Bus event at the Noblesville Walmart. Volunteers took the donations and filled more than 400 backpacks with the supplies to distribute to families in the district. The project took more than 125 volunteers and multiple events throughout the week to complete. People who weren’t able to donate supplies to the drive can support the School Supply Drive Fund at noblesvilleschoolseducationfoundation.org/donate/.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Comments / 0