ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

10 states with the most physician searches per capita

By Patsy Newitt -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckersasc.com

4 states update their noncompete laws

Four states and Washington, D.C., have recently updated their governance of agreements that prohibit employees from competing with businesses directly for a specific duration of time after their employment has ended, according to a Aug. 2 report from the National Law Review. Legislation is pending in Connecticut, Louisiana, Minnesota and...
MISSOURI STATE
upr.org

Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Delaware State
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Ohio State
State
North Dakota State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
beckersasc.com

Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant

St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician joins Gastro Health

Gastro Health has added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network, the company said Aug. 1. Gastro Health has a presence in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts and more than 145 locations and 370 physicians.
FLORIDA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
kslnewsradio.com

Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?

SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Amn Healthcare
beckersasc.com

Capital Digestive Care expands Virginia footprint by 2 locations

Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care has added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network. The deal is Capital Digestive Care's second partnership in Virginia, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's. The transaction adds nine board certified physicians, six advanced care providers, two office...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
ABC4

Millions of dollars in unclaimed cash still awaiting Utahns

UTAH (ABC4) – Government officials are reminding Utahns they could be missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed cash. In 2021 alone, about $30.6 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Utahns while the Unclaimed Property Division received $66.7 million in lost property at the end of 2021. The total amount was comprised by […]
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
beckersasc.com

Tennessee independent physician group adopts value-based care model

The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2. Through a partnership with healthcare platform agilon health, the clinic becomes the first independent primary care physician group in the region to adopt value-based care. The switch to...
JACKSON, TN
upr.org

West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties

While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC4

Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
beckersasc.com

California ASC to use new imaging technology

Pavilion Surgery Center, an affiliate of St. Joseph Hospital, both in Orange, Calif., has announced a partnership with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to issue the first commercial placement of the Perimeter S-Series OCT system in the state of California. The Perimeter S-Series OCT is an imaging tool that allows surgeons...
ORANGE, CA
beckersasc.com

Virginia endoscopy center recognized by GI society

VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies. VHC is one of 600 programs that has received the recognition since 2009, and the...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy