10 states with the most physician searches per capita

4 states update their noncompete laws
Four states and Washington, D.C., have recently updated their governance of agreements that prohibit employees from competing with businesses directly for a specific duration of time after their employment has ended, according to a Aug. 2 report from the National Law Review. Legislation is pending in Connecticut, Louisiana, Minnesota and...
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
beckersasc.com
Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant
St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician joins Gastro Health
Gastro Health has added gastroenterologist and internal medicine physician Keith Moore, MD, to its network, the company said Aug. 1. Gastro Health has a presence in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts and more than 145 locations and 370 physicians.
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
kslnewsradio.com
Can curbing Utah’s population growth address drought, Great Salt Lake?
SALT LAKE CITY — Water restrictions, the Great Salt Lake drying up, and Utah’s drought are all causes of concern to Utahns. Is the fix to slow Utah’s population growth?. Perhaps. But that doesn’t look like a possibility at least not anytime soon. According to U.S. Census data, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. With Utah on track to have 4 million residents in about a decade and 5 million residents by 2051, should population growth be regulated?
beckersasc.com
Capital Digestive Care expands Virginia footprint by 2 locations
Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care has added Gastroenterology, Ltd. of Virginia Beach (Va.) to its network. The deal is Capital Digestive Care's second partnership in Virginia, according to an Aug. 3 news release shared with Becker's. The transaction adds nine board certified physicians, six advanced care providers, two office...
Millions of dollars in unclaimed cash still awaiting Utahns
UTAH (ABC4) – Government officials are reminding Utahns they could be missing out on millions of dollars in unclaimed cash. In 2021 alone, about $30.6 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Utahns while the Unclaimed Property Division received $66.7 million in lost property at the end of 2021. The total amount was comprised by […]
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
ksl.com
Drought report: July monsoons help Utah's soil moisture levels, but dry conditions persist
SALT LAKE CITY — This month's monsoonal storms have helped improve Utah's soil moisture conditions, but they've done little to improve drought conditions, state water officials said Friday. Utah's soil moisture levels are "trending slightly above normal" for the end of July, according to a weekly drought report compiled...
beckersasc.com
Tennessee independent physician group adopts value-based care model
The Jackson (Tenn.) Clinic, one of Tennessee's largest independent physician groups, has adopted a value-based care model, the group said Aug. 2. Through a partnership with healthcare platform agilon health, the clinic becomes the first independent primary care physician group in the region to adopt value-based care. The switch to...
upr.org
West Nile virus detected in multiple Utah counties
While no human or animal cases have been reported, the West Nile virus has been detected throughout Utah. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services are urging residents to take protective measures against any potential mosquito bites. The virus has been detected in several counties across the state including...
KSLTV
UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
Man shot and killed by police near Utah state border
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday near the Utah and Arizona Stateline, according to St. George Police. At approximately 7:21 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Port of Entry on I-15 northbound near the Stateline. Troopers arrived at 7:38 a.m. and located an […]
KSLTV
KSL Investigates: How is Utah’s new self-defense law impacting justice?
SALT LAKE CITY — A man found guilty of murdering his roommate, a man accused of firing “warning shots” that left a teenager paralyzed, and a man accused of using pepper spray and a taser on unarmed protestors all share something in common. Each of them tried...
beckersasc.com
California ASC to use new imaging technology
Pavilion Surgery Center, an affiliate of St. Joseph Hospital, both in Orange, Calif., has announced a partnership with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to issue the first commercial placement of the Perimeter S-Series OCT system in the state of California. The Perimeter S-Series OCT is an imaging tool that allows surgeons...
beckersasc.com
Virginia endoscopy center recognized by GI society
VHC Health, an Arlington, Va.based health system, has been recognized by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy for its commitment to quality and safety as part of a designation program dedicated to promoting quality endoscopies. VHC is one of 600 programs that has received the recognition since 2009, and the...
