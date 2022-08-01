ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

By Ryder
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mega993online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)

10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Mega 99.3

6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell

We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Family Fun#New Favorite#Family Activities
Mega 99.3

Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!

Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One

I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Mega 99.3

Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems

You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres

NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
NACHES, WA
Mega 99.3

5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington

Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River

A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

Evacuations for Cow Canyon Fire Southwest of Ellensburg

The fire is now burning 1,500 acres with a total crew of 100 on the scene. The Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg is forcing Level 3, or GO NOW, evacuation notices. According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg in the Wenas area of Yakima County. The blaze is estimated to be at 200 acres with structures reportedly threatened.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Mega 99.3

The Top 3 Stores For Baby Showers in Yakima

Whether you're having your first or third child, you have to have a baby shower, it's a chance for friends and families to get together and celebrate the gift of life and your new family member. It's a great way to get anything and everything you might need when having a baby on the way.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy