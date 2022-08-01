5 Places to Celebrate Family Fun Month in Yakima!

mega993online.com
10 FUN Yakima Valley Things Going On This Weekend (Aug. 5th-7th)
10 FUN Things Going On This Weekend in Yakima (Aug. 5th - Aug. 7th) Here is your nifty guide to 10 fun things going on this weekend in Yakima Valley! We have a variety of FUN this weekend in the Yakima Valley including options for farmers markets, beer festival, concerts in the park, bingo, First Friday Yakima, hot rod racing, a tiki night, and live music!
Want Safer Yakima Neighborhoods? Maybe We Throw Block Parties!
National Night Out was fantastic yesterday. The weather ended up being just right for music, dancing, food, and fun at Miller Park in Yakima. If you missed it, no worries, there are plenty more chances to hang out with the community and enjoy this gorgeous area. Mark Your Calendar For...
OPEN LETTER TO GUY FIERI: Please Visit One of These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-ins ASAPTUALLY
Dearest Guy Fieri, are you listening? These 9 Yakima Valley Drive-Ins in Washington state are right up the Mayor of Flavortown's alley! Please, Mayor Guy Fieri, come to the Yakima Valley! You could even feature one of our drive-ins on Diners, Dives, and Drive-Ins or on your new Food Network TV show, Guy's Family Road Trip!
Free and Fun Kids Club is Back on Wednesdays at Valley Mall!
Attention! Attention! There are still three weeks left before school is in session, which means we have three more kids clubs to enjoy before summer comes to a close at Valley Mall in Union Gap!. Free, Fun for Everyone!. What is Kids Club?. During the summer months Kids Club is...
Picturesque Yakima Home for Sale With backyard Pond Near Franklin
Nestled between Tieton and W MacLaren St in Yakima if your family is searching for a forever home. This spot not only features a backyard pond, and spacious living spaces but it's also within walking distance of Franklin Park!. Beautiful 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath 1934 Built Home for Sale...
5 Handy Places to Look for Hard to Find Apartments in Yakima
Many Yakima residents have advice for those looking for a place to live and these locals say these are the 5 best spots to find an apartment in Yakima (we'll get to them in just a moment). Apartment Hunting Is VERY Stressful in Yakima. If you are moving to Yakima...
6 Ridiculous Candles People Think Would Evoke ‘The City of Yakima’ Smell
We asked some of our listeners for their input on what the city of Yakima would smell like if it was a candle and they didn't hold back from what they really feel. Listed below are six 6 smells of Yakima as candles, capturing the answers from what our listeners gave us. Some of the answers were hilarious and some were disheartening and sad, but a common thread was woven in the comments: If the city of Yakima was a candle, I bet The Rock would say that it AT MINIMUM smell like hops around here.
Moxee Hop Festival Thursday – Saturday. Find Your Hoppy Place?
The weekend that many of us in the Yakima Valley look forward to every summer is almost here!. The Moxee Hop Festival celebrates one of the valley's most important crops and beverages!. Moxee Hop Festival is this Weekend, August 4th - 6th. The Moxee Hop Festival is always the first...
Do You Have Talent? WA State Register Today and Follow Your Dreams!
Applause Casting Network is coming to Yakima, Walla Walla, and Kennewick Washington people! If you are wanting to become a star on the stage, on the big screen, walking the runway or behind the microphone now is the chance to register yourself and make your dreams come true! Don't get scared now, take the leap and see what the future holds.
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Selah businesses rally to help 50+ people who lost everything in apartment complex fire
SELAH, Wash. — More than 50 people lost nearly everything in a fire that destroyed a Selah apartment building; now, local businesses are banding together to help their neighbors in need. Selah Springs Brewing Co. and Nana Kate’s — which are located in the same building —are offering a...
10 Things Going on This Weekend in Yakima. Part One
I know it's hot out but we still can have some fun, indoors or out and about! Searching for things to do this weekend? Check these fun activities out!. Saturday, July 30th the Yakima Humane Society will be at the Wilco for a Pet Adoption Event. This would be the perfect time to get the ball rolling if you have been considering it. 11 am - 3 pm dogs, cats, foster opportunities, and chances to volunteer. Ask your questions and help spread the word about spaying and neutering your pets as well. Owning animals, and creating an environment where everyone is thriving while still being able to pay the bills can be a challenge so please make sure to ask about ways to help offset the costs.
Sadly, Another Wild Cougar Was Euthanized in Selah, Why? [VIDEO]
Another cougar was euthanized after it climbed up a tree in a residential area. It's believed the cougar was responsible for killing several animals in the region over the last few months. On Saturday, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called out to a house near Sheep Company...
Hot Cheeto Shortage in WA Leads to Discovery of 3 Yakima Hidden Gems
You might run into a road block if you are trying to buy any Hot Cheetos right now because there is a Hot Cheeto shortage in Washington and other parts of the country. Why are they in a shortage? Because of alleged "supply chain disruptions"; we are sure is going to be the standard answer. Supply Chain disruptions my buns! We've been dealing with supposed disruptions for the past 3 years. I don't buy it, pun not intended. This social media search for spicy food dishes with Hot Cheetos in them led to a group discovery of 3 Yakima hidden gems, yes, there are three places in town that you can go to get your savory peppery fix!
nbcrightnow.com
Cow Canyon Fire Burning Fast, Now 5,600 Acres
NACHES, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire currently burning in the Naches/Selah area and heading towards Ellensburg, grew from 1,500 acres to 5,600 acres this morning. It is still reported at 0% containment. An incident command post has been set up at Naches Valley Middle School. 100 firefighters are currently battling...
5 Places to Let out your Anger in Eastern Washington
Life is stressful, there's no question about it, sometimes you need a good release of that pent-up anger. Screaming into a pillow just doesn't cut it anymore, you don't wanna hurt anybody so where do you go to let out that aggression?. Well, we found five places in eastern Washington...
ncwlife.com
Walla Walla man dies tubing on Wenatchee River
A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. John D. Keithley, 60, became separated from his innertube on Saturday, while floating with a group of friends and family near the Dryden dam. Authorities said Keithley was not wearing a personal flotation device. His...
kpq.com
Evacuations for Cow Canyon Fire Southwest of Ellensburg
The fire is now burning 1,500 acres with a total crew of 100 on the scene. The Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg is forcing Level 3, or GO NOW, evacuation notices. According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg in the Wenas area of Yakima County. The blaze is estimated to be at 200 acres with structures reportedly threatened.
The Top 3 Stores For Baby Showers in Yakima
Whether you're having your first or third child, you have to have a baby shower, it's a chance for friends and families to get together and celebrate the gift of life and your new family member. It's a great way to get anything and everything you might need when having a baby on the way.
Yakima County home, vehicles destroyed by fire
YAKIMA, Wash. — A home in rural Yakima County was destroyed by fire Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. Yakima County Fire District No. 5 posted images of the burned out structure at 7:42 p.m. The images show what appears to be a mobile home and multiple vehicles with significant fire damage.
