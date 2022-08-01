Estee Lauder in Talks to Acquire Tom Ford Brand - WSJ

For independent artists and labels, navigating the distribution landscape can be daunting. In the past year alone, TikTok, SoundCloud and Tencent have launched distribution offerings; 300 Entertainment and Republic Records have started indie distribution divisions; Sony purchased AWAL for north of $400 million; UnitedMasters raised $50 million in a funding round valuing the company at $550 million; and TuneCore parent company Believe went public on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, raising almost $350 million. And that’s to name just a few: It seems that everyone in the music business is trying to get in on the distribution space, causing a headache for artists and labels trying to navigate the choppy waters of how to get their music into the marketplace, and with what level of support. As Alex Valenti, founder of 3V Method, a management, recording and publishing company, puts it: “Distribution is more crowded than it has ever been, and the competition is higher than ever.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO