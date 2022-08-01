ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Secret signs Resolut1on, releases iceiceice from Dota 2 roster

To the surprise of basically no one, Team Secret is taking the success it found at Riyadh Masters 2022 last month and running with it, signing Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok to its Dota 2 team. During Riyadh Masters, Reso joined the team in place of iceiceice, giving them the...
