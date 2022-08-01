www.gwinnettprepsports.com
Topson plans to return to competitive Dota 2, OG to allow him to sign elsewhere for TI 2022
OG has recently given Topson the green light to pursue his competitive options for the upcoming International 2022. Topson has been vocal about his desire to return to the professional Dota 2 scene for some time now. The two-time TI champion previously mentioned he hasn’t yet retired but was just on a break.
Team Secret signs Resolut1on, releases iceiceice from Dota 2 roster
To the surprise of basically no one, Team Secret is taking the success it found at Riyadh Masters 2022 last month and running with it, signing Roman “Resolut1on” Fomynok to its Dota 2 team. During Riyadh Masters, Reso joined the team in place of iceiceice, giving them the...
