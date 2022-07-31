Gestational diabetes is on the rise: Here are nutrition tips to prevent and treat it

fox40jackson.com
Related
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: 10-hour eating window may improve blood sugar
Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting that some believe could bring metabolic benefits. Animal studies on time-restricted eating that have demonstrated weight loss and lower blood glucose have proved difficult to reproduce in humans. However, a recent small study has shown that time-restricted eating may have a positive...
studyfinds.org
Acupuncture could help prevent diabetes, research shows
JOONDALUP, Australia — Typically used to alleviate pain, acupuncture dates back thousands of years. Incredibly, new research from Australia suggests this ancient medicinal technique may still offer additional unrealized health benefits. Scientists at Edith Cowan University report acupuncture therapy could be a useful tool in preventing Type 2 diabetes.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
Healthline
Can Eating Avocados Help Lower Cholesterol Levels? What Researchers Found
A new study looked at eating avocados and the potential to improve metabolic factors. Researchers found people who ate one avocado a day had slightly lower cholesterol levels than the control group. Other measures, including body weight, BMI and insulin levels, were not significantly different between the two groups. Nearly...
Healthline
How Eating Only in the Daytime Can Help People With Type 2 Diabetes
Researchers say restricting eating to a 10-hour window during daytime hours can help people with type 2 diabetes. They said this diet plan adheres to the body’s natural rhythms and can help with blood-sugar levels. Experts say the plan is beneficial for most people with type 2 diabetes, but...
MedicineNet.com
GERD Diet: Foods to Eat and Avoid for Acid Reflux
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux is caused by the backflow of stomach contents and acid into the esophagus. The condition can cause heartburn and damage the lining of the esophagus. Along with medical treatment, diet can help reduce symptoms of GERD. The foods you consume can have a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
physiciansweekly.com
Role of Inflammasome Signaling in Glomerular Hyperfiltration in Severe Obesity
Glomerular hyperfiltration, which is linked to obesity, may occur before overt renal damage manifests itself. However, only a few research examined the relationship between hyperfiltration and inflammasome signaling. For a study, researchers sought to assess, both before and after weight reduction in people with extreme obesity, the association between IL1-β/Caspase-1, insulin sensitivity, and hyperfiltration.
Intermittent fasting may help people with Type 2 diabetes control blood sugar
Intermittent fasting might help people with Type 2 diabetes better control their blood sugar levels, a new study has found. People with diabetes who restricted their eating to within a daily 10-hour window wound up with blood sugar levels in the normal range for about three hours longer than when they ate whenever they pleased, the researchers reported.
MedicineNet.com
Keto Headache Causes and Prevention
A keto headache is a terrible headache that many people on the ketogenic diet suffer when they start. Headache is a typical adverse effect caused by a decline in glucose levels, which leads to ketosis. Ketosis is a condition where your body burns fat to generate ketones, which are used...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
docwirenews.com
Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids in Lung Cancer
In a recent meta-analysis, Xin Tao and colleagues examined the capability of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) to address malnutrition and inflammatory reactions in patients with lung cancer undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy. In their record, published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, the authors suggested that omega-3 PUFAs “can improve nutritional status and regulate indicators of inflammation” in these patients.
Medical News Today
What function does cholesterol perform in the body?
Although much of the discussion around cholesterol focuses on its negative effects and association with heart disease, it still serves several important purposes in the body. There are two types of cholesterol: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is what many people think of and...
High Cholesterol Affects Your Risks For Blood Clots More Than You Think
While you need some LDL cholesterol, high LDL cholesterol levels can potentially cause serious health problems, such as blood clots. Here's what to know.
Medical News Today
How to lower non-HDL cholesterol
High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is the beneficial type of cholesterol. People need a minimum amount of this type for good health. Non-HDL cholesterol includes low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is harmful at high levels. Non-HDL cholesterol also includes other potentially harmful types of cholesterol, including very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL)...
mayoclinicproceedings.org
The Optimal Dietary Calcium Intake for Preventing Incident and Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stone Disease
Until the early 1990s, it was presumed that dietary calcium intake should be limited for preventing the onset and recurrence of calcium kidney stone formation, assuming that frequent consumption of milk and dairy products could unfavorably influence urinary calcium excretion. However, a prospective investigation conducted on 45,619 men without baseline history of kidney stones, published in 1993, showed an inverse relationship between baseline dietary calcium intake, assessed by a semiquantitative food frequency questionnaire, and the risk of incident symptomatic kidney stone disease after a 4-year follow-up period.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Study Uncovers Dietary Trick To Help Prevent Kidney Stones
Diets Higher in Calcium and Potassium May Help Prevent Recurrent Symptomatic Kidney Stones. Not only can kidney stones cause excruciating pain, but they also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis, and cardiovascular disease. If you’ve experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years.
Medical News Today
Leaky gut: Green tea may help reduce gut inflammation, blood sugar
A new study became the first to assess whether green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits in the gut could impact health risks linked to metabolic syndrome. The study shows consuming green tea extract may reduce blood sugar levels and decrease gut inflammation and permeability. Researchers reported that both participants with metabolic...
Healthline
Cocoa Shown to Lower Blood Pressure, May Offer Treatment for Hypertension
Around 116 million Americans have high blood pressure, many of whom do not have it under control. New research shows that cocoa consumption lowered blood pressure in healthy adults, offering implications for future treatments of hypertension. While the results seem promising, eating more chocolate products is not a recommended strategy...
Comments / 0