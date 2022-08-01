If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room

fox40jackson.com
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
Canton homeowners want flood solutions from leaders
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton homeowners are looking for leaders to find solutions to stop flooding in the city. The floodwaters from Tuesday’s storm receded in Canton by Wednesday, but many are working to clean up the damage. “My house, might as well say, it’s all the way gone. Water went all through the house. […]
Hinds County, city of Jackson at odds over when downtown holding facility will open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – One Hinds County Supervisor says repairs to the city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility should be finished by next week, but the city attorney isn’t quite as optimistic. Hinds County currently owns the building where the holding facility is located and talks about...
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms
COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Jackson's surface water customers asked to boil water until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The boil-water notice will continue until further notice for Jackson surface water customers. The system is still showing high levels of cloudiness and tests done Wednesday show more than five times the normal level of turbidity, according to city officials. The mayor said earlier this week...
Jackson issues water cutoff notices due to lack of funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water shutoffs have begun in the City of Jackson. Leaders said the notices have been in conversations for more than a year, but they have just started issuing water cutoff notices in July 2022. The city halted water shutoffs months before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders said due to dwindling […]
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews cleaning up chemical spill on U.S. 49 in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists traveling in Covington County should use caution as emergency crews are cleaning a chemical spill on U.S. Highway 49. According to the Covington County Emergency Management Agency, the right lane on U.S. 49 northbound is closed at Kola Road in Collins. Covington County EMA...
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
Terry Road ramp to I-20 East now open to drivers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews reopened the Terry Road ramp to Interstate 20 east. Crews initially closed the ramp due a bridge replacement project in the area. Starting August 4, drivers can now use the ramp to travel across the new I-20 eastbound bridge. Work began […]
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Marie Estes has only lived on Hawthorn Drive for a few weeks, but in that time she and her husband have become intimately familiar with Jackson’s road and water woes. In July, shortly after moving in, a water line burst occurred on Old Canton...
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the...
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer at a special ad-hoc committee meeting on Wednesday. A good part of the meeting was...
Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
