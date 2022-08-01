ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

If you live in a ‘disaster-prone area,’ the state may help you build a safe room

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton homeowners want flood solutions from leaders

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton homeowners are looking for leaders to find solutions to stop flooding in the city. The floodwaters from Tuesday’s storm receded in Canton by Wednesday, but many are working to clean up the damage. “My house, might as well say, it’s all the way gone. Water went all through the house. […]
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
localmemphis.com

Some Mississippi residents can be reimbursed for safe rooms

COLUMBUS, Miss — Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson issues water cutoff notices due to lack of funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Water shutoffs have begun in the City of Jackson. Leaders said the notices have been in conversations for more than a year, but they have just started issuing water cutoff notices in July 2022. The city halted water shutoffs months before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders said due to dwindling […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safe Room#Disaster#Mema#Backwater Flooding#My Msema Org
fox40jackson.com

City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Terry Road ramp to I-20 East now open to drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews reopened the Terry Road ramp to Interstate 20 east. Crews initially closed the ramp due a bridge replacement project in the area. Starting August 4, drivers can now use the ramp to travel across the new I-20 eastbound bridge. Work began […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) – An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the...
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
WJTV 12

Hol-Mac to expand Bay Springs operations

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Hol-Mac Corporation, which is a Mississippi-based company, will expand its operations in Bay Springs. According to officials, the $1 million corporate investment will create 31 jobs. “The city of Bay Springs welcomes the most recent expansion of Hammerhead Armor by Hol-Mac Corporation. This expansion further solidifies Hol-Mac Corporation’s investment in […]
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Residents express concerns about police response in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Residents in parts of the Capital City say they don’t know whom to call during an emergency, especially when 911 and the police department don’t send help. Donna Bland is the manager of Keifer’s. She says she’s seen the problems first hand....
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy