App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics SeriesInput Sought on Musicals, Sci-Fi, Western, and Holiday Films

2.1 magnitude earthquake measured near Blowing Rock last night
Update – The United States Geological Society has updated the quake from a 1.8 to 2.1 magnitude as was posted in the original article. An earthquake near Blowing Rock was recorded late last night. The 2.1 quake was centered at 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock and 6.3 miles southeast of Boone at 11:22 pm, according to the United States Geological Society.
Water leak impacting Boone Docks Street
A water leak is impacting Boone Docks Street today. The water is set to be off for approximately 2 hours. Boone Docks Street will be the only street affected. For more information, please contact Public Utilities at (828) 268-6250.
Flood Advisory issued August 04 at 7:14PM EDT by NWS
NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC126405DA70E8.FloodAdvisory.126405E67F3CNC.RNKFLSRNK.321b451a75a23b6b4581d17ff75307a0. Alert for Ashe (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. NWS Blacksburg (Southwest Virginia) Flood Advisory issued August 04 at 7:14PM EDT by NWS Blacksburg. .A line of thunderstorms with heavy rain extended from southwest. Grayson County to near Wytheville. …FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT...
Special Weather Statement issued August 04 at 8:09PM EDT by NWS
NOAA-NWS-ALERTS-NC126405E62EC4.SpecialWeatherStatement.126405E63CD4NC.GSPSPSGSP.2e630ae5dfc9f7d6b5c61d8d4333c2ec. Alert for Avery; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains (North Carolina) Issued by the National Weather Service. Met. Special Weather Statement. Expected. Minor. Observed. SAME. SPS. 2022-08-04T19:14:00-04:00. 2022-08-04T20:45:00-04:00. NWS Greenville-Spartanburg (Western North Carolina and Northwest South Carolina) Special Weather Statement issued August 04 at 8:09PM EDT by...
