App Theatre Seeks Suggestions for their Cinema Classics SeriesInput Sought on Musicals, Sci-Fi, Western, and Holiday Films

Update – The United States Geological Society has updated the quake from a 1.8 to 2.1 magnitude as was posted in the original article. An earthquake near Blowing Rock was recorded late last night. The 2.1 quake was centered at 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock and 6.3 miles southeast of Boone at 11:22 pm, according to the United States Geological Society.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO