Woman falls to her death at Mile High Stadium in Colorado

6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake while on a family bike ride in Colorado
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon set to remove crashed semi
The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed July 13 so crews can remove the semi that crashed on Thursday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before uprighting the truck. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. The daytime closure is scheduled for the eastbound lanes on Wednesday, July 13. What caused the crash is being investigated.
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling During Hike at Colorado’s Garden of the Gods
A 10-year-old girl has died after she plummeted to her death while hiking a popular Colorado trail. According to reports from The Sun, she fell over 100 feet on Friday while visiting the Garden of the Gods. She was on the trail in the Shawnee National Forest with her family.
The Abandoned Ghost Town of Henson Colorado Sits Near a Broken Dam
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Today we are headed down Colorado County Road 20 from Lake City to the townsite of Henson. This mining community first found gold here in 1871. Where...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old Ashlynn Southerland
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.Ashlynn Southerland was last seen by her family on July 30. Police said her last known potential location was at a movie theater in Bridgeville on Aug. 2.Police said she is known to spend time in Brookline, Beechview and Dormont. She also may be in Mt. Lebanon. "Her phone is turned off and she may be in the company of adult males," officials said. She is 5-foot-1 with black hair and blue eyes. She has a scar under her right eye.Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141 or 412-323-7800.
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
