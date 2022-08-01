www.ridgecrestca.com
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Colleen Tracey Simmons
Colleen Clare Tracey was born November 4, 1929, the elder daughter of Arthur Tracey and Kathryn Wehlage. Colleen spent the first 19 years of her life in her beloved home town, Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by a large extended Irish family. She was very proud that her two grandmothers were Maggie Sweeney and Grace Riley.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Bruce Bernhardi: A Lifetime of Inspiration and Lasting Legacy
Not too long ago, Bruce and I were at Ewings in Kernville sipping beer and watching rafts float down the Kern River. As always, the conversation migrated to football. I was frustrated that UCLA was still struggling. Bruce smiled and said, “Coaching isn’t just about winning. It’s great when you win. Equally important to great coaches is providing their athletes with the skills and character to help them succeed when their playing days are finished.”
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: How to live in Ridgecrest
My tenure in Ridgecrest falls into three distinct time periods. I was born and grew up here, moved back for a few years in my 20s and early 30s and back again in 2013. My pattern -- from what I hear-- is typical. Ridgecrest has a boomerang effect for a lot of us. You can move on but somehow you keep coming back.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City candidate update
As of Tuesday evening, three candidates have pulled papers to run for mayor of Ridgecrest and two to run for council seats. Mayoral candidates include incumbent Eric Bruen, Thomas Wiknich and Troy T. Mather. Wicknich has been verified as a candidate, the other two still have petitions circulating according to city sources.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report: Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations: Council to hear presentation today
The city of Ridgecrest needs more than two fire stations, according to a 2021 report commissioned by the city. The finding comes from a report dated April 1, 2021 called Community Hazard and Risk Assessment with Station Location Analysis by Citygate Associates, LLC., a city consultant. A presentation on the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to mull using nearly $1 million in rescue act funds for Kerr McGee repairs
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting next Wednesday will decide whether to approve nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on repairs to the Kerr McGee Center. Specific projects would include replacing the banquet hall floor and replacing partitions in the gym and banquet hall. Total costs...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Log July 30, 2022
Officer initiated activity at W Ridgecrest Bl, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.). . Disposition: Warning (Cite/Verbal). Occurred on W Moyer Av. Info received. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:41 MISSING JUV 2207300003. Occurred on N Robalo St. Cellular E911 Call: Text 9-1-1 /Possible missing 5yo female/LS wearing blue. shirt/purple rain boots. ....
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Current COVID strain appears to be highly transmissible, less severe
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Quality Administrator Brenda Diel reported that during the month of July, RRH administered 1,141 COVID tests, 234 of which were positive, for a positivity rate of 20.5 percent. “For people who are concerned about what this means, context is always important,” said Diel. “One of the trends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Probation sweep nets 17 arrests
Over the weekend, 30 law enforcement officers with various agencies conducted a probation check operation in Ridgecrest that led to 17 arrests, according to a social media post. On July 24, officers with the RPD, Kern County Probation Department, Delano Police Department and Kern County District Attorney’s Office conducted a...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Pony teams competed at Super Regional tournaments
Last weekend the Ridgecrest Pony and Bronco baseball teams played in the Super Regional tournaments, with the 12U team playing at Jurupa and the 14U team playing at Simi Valley. The tournament began on Friday for both teams and they both played until Sunday, winning one game and losing two. Pony Manager Jeremy Hale and Bronco Manager Chris Gray spoke on the experience of having their teams play in the Super Regional tournament for the first time in five years.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Three Inyo County State Highways Closed Due to Flooding
INYO COUNTY – Caltrans has closed two state highways in Inyo County due to flooding. State Route 190 has closed from the junction with U.S. Highway 395 in Olancha to Slab City, approximately 12 miles west of Death Valley Junction. State Route 168 E has also been closed from the intersection with Death Valley Road to the junction with State Route 266, just west of the Nevada State Line. State Route 127 has closed from Riggs Road in San Bernardino County to the Shoshone airport, just south of the town of Shoshone in Inyo County.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RPD arrests man on multiple charges
On July 28, officers of the Ridgecrest Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mercedes sedan in the 1200 block of West Iowa Avenue. According to a news release, the vehicle failed to yield to officers and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the vehicle exceeded 100 m.p.h. and failed to stop at multiple stop signs.
Comments / 0