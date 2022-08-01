An eagle eye on the birds: Fish & Wildlife experts banding feathered friends to track populations

www.amherstbulletin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California-Based Trader Joe's Sees First Unionized Store in Massachusetts; Could Union Also Be Helpful to Californians?DOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
These 8 Hidden Gem Restaurants in Massachusetts are Worth FindingTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
Monarch butterflies could become extinct if we don't take these 3 steps, experts say
Monarch butterflies are known for their grace and showstopping migrations. As beloved as they are, these insects are considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. But it's not too late to come to their aid.
One Green Planet
Monarch Butterflies Officially Classified as Endangered As Milkweed Plants Decline
North America’s monarch butterfly has now been classified as endangered, with researchers citing climate change and habitat loss for declines in populations. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species, classified the magnificent migratory butterflies as endangered after decades of declining populations. The decline of populations is due to the loss of plants they need as caterpillars, the loss of forests where adults spend the winter, and of course, climate change.
Phys.org
Burned forest now a landscape abuzz with bees and flowers
When the Holiday Farm Fire tore through the McKenzie River Valley in 2020, burning 70,000 acres, it created a blank canvas of sorts. Amid the fire's blackened landscape, UO ecologist Lauren Ponisio saw an opportunity to establish pollinators, specifically bees, in the burned forest. Last fall, she and her graduate...
Ash-tree destroying insects hover near Washington state
(The Center Square) – An invasive insect that has decimated ash tree populations in 35 states and five Canadian provinces may soon arrive in Washington. The Emerald Ash Borer was spotted last month in Forest Grove, Oregon, just 20 miles from Vancouver. The insect was first seen in North...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How gardeners can help wildlife through summer and beyond
It’s not only humans who have suffered the sweltering temperatures of recent weeks. Wildlife, including hedgehogs, hares, bats and badgers, could well be struggling with this summer’s harsh conditions, according to a wildlife charity.Yet the impact of the changing climate on wildlife numbers is barely known, says the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES). This August it is calling for people to take part in wildlife surveys both in their gardens and out and about during the summer holidays, as well as offering some practical ways to help a variety of species. View...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
10 Best Flowers That Bloom All Summer
While some summer flowers have brief moments in the spotlight, these beauties keep on blooming right up until fall in most parts of the U.S. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
10 Rabbit Repellant Plants
If you struggle to keep rabbits from eating your flowers and vegetables, try growing plants they won't eat. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
Summer Tree Stand Check: 4 Maintenance Must-Dos Before Early Deer Seasons Begin
Most whitetail nuts recognize that our sport is now a year-round obsession. But admit it, with most of your food plots in and the first cameras of the year hung (you do have all that done, right?), it seems like a perfect time to take a short breather before things shift into high gear for late summer.
PETS・
Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
Monarch butterflies are endangered. Your Arizona garden can help save them. Here's how
With its vivid orange wings, black outline and white dots, the monarch butterfly is one of the most easily identifiable butterflies on the planet. Their ability to fly thousands of miles across North America during their seasonal migration makes them even more of a standout. But monarch butterflies are at risk. Populations are declining due to habitat loss, climate change and urbanization. There is hope, however: Humans can play a huge role in reducing the threats to the existence of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scitechdaily.com
American Forests Are Being Overrun by Invasive Species
A recent plant survey discovered that numerous invasive non-native species are prospering in Ohio. Invasive species that have been introduced to the United States over the last century are displacing numerous native plants, according to a recent botanical assessment of southwest Ohio. In order to determine how the Queen City’s...
When Planting a Food Plot is a Mistake
I suppose there are whitetail geeks who love food plots more than me, I just can’t think of any right now. Every year I devote ridiculous amounts of time, energy, and money to constructing, planting, and maintaining food plots, and I killed my biggest bow buck while hunting over one. So yeah, I’m a fan.
Specieswatch: meadow grasshopper – UK’s flourishing flightless jumper
One of the delights of a dry summer is the proliferation of grasshoppers – or perhaps we are just more likely to see them. There are 11 native UK species, and about another 20 that have been introduced. One of the most common native species is the meadow grasshopper, Chorthippus parallelus, which has the rare distinction that it cannot fly, relying on its amazing springing power to escape predators. Its back legs can fire it off at three metres a second and 20 times its height. This is the equivalent of a human jumping over a five-storey building.
How To Grow And Care For An Apple Tree
If you want to grow apples, it pays to know which varieties to look for, as well as pest, disease, and care information. Learn about growing apples at home.
natureworldnews.com
Pollinator Hotel: New Hotel Welcomes Bees and Other Pollinators Who Lost Their Homes
A pollinator hotel has been reported built in the town of Normal in Illinois, United States. This makes it one of the latest designs of the unique structure seen serving displaced pollinators in recent years. The new hotel in the Illinois town has been established to give bees and other pollinators a second shot in life after losing their natural habitat, which were either destroyed due to natural causes or human activities.
The Best Deer Calls of 2022
Deer calls won’t guarantee you that a Booner will run into your setup. But when used strategically, they can grab a deer’s attention. They can even bring them—ever so cautiously—into range. That’s not to say that a rut-crazed buck won’t throw all caution to the wind and come crashing under your stand, but that’s rarely the case when it comes to calling deer. And if you’re calling blind, they’ll probably give you the slip without ever letting you know it.
From badgers to bumblebees: how drought is affecting Britain’s wildlife
As garden birds struggle to find food, many species are also at risk of overheating and dehydration
Science Focus
Rewilding: is it the conservation silver bullet we need?
In mid-July, four bison were released into Kent as part of a rewilding effort to revert our land to its historical state. But is this the best way to boost biodiversity?. Rewilding is hard to avoid. Almost everyone, it seems, is rewilding something, somewhere. Landowners are exhorted to rewild farmland, moorland and mountains, while governments are being asked to commit to rewilding policies. During No-Mow May (a wonderful initiative) people talked of roadside verges being rewilded.
Comments / 0