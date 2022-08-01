Love Island seasons 7 and 8 unite, as Jacques and Mary Bedford spend the day together

www.ohmymag.co.uk
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Micheal Owen drops more hints that he doesn’t approve of Love Islands’s Luca Bish
Love Island Luca Bish and Gemma Owen headed back to the UK yesterday and despite being away for two months, Michael Owen didn’t show up at the airport to greet the happy couple. Gemma was welcomed by her mother and siblings. Not a bish fan. The Sun confirms that...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle 'being blamed' for leaking rumours about Prince William and Kate's marriage, insider reveals
Since ‘Megxit’, the Cambridges and the Sussexes' relationship has been strenuous. It seems that things were also tense when they were still living in the UK. An insider has revealed ‘details’ about their relationship to OK! Magazine, claiming that Meghan was ‘obsessed’ with the Cambridges' marriage.
Review: Netflix's 'The Sandman' is absolutely gorgeous, and a total failure
Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's "The Sandman" had so much potential, but it's wasted on a dull, dragging show.
ohmymag.co.uk
Meghan Markle turns 41: This is what she's doing to celebrate her birthday, according to royal expert
The Duchess of Sussex has turned 41 today and her birthday celebrations will be different from the typical Meghan fashion. As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a small circle of friends in California, it is expected to be a low-key event with just family and friends. Away from the...
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Comments / 0