Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1

b105country.com
Related
WATCH: 20-Foot Loon From Virginia Heads To Minnesota State Fair
When the Minnesota State Fair gets underway at the end of this month, it'll have a special visitor - all the way from the Iron Range. And, it's something that hasn't left the Range since 1996. Anyone who's visited Virginia, Minnesota knows that there's a lake in the middle of...
Glucerna, Oatly, Premier Protein + Nutritional Drink Recall Details For Minnesota + Wisconsin
If you drink so-called nutritional dairy-replacement or supplement drinks, you'll want to know about the widespread recall that's been issued. Lyons Magnus LLC - the manufacturer of a large number of these popular beverages - has issued a voluntary recall due to the potential for microbial contamination. Name brands included...
Minnesota State Fair Features 46 New Brews & Drinks for 2022 Including Some From Duluth
The Minnesota State Fair still has some surprises up its sleeve for this year's fair, they've just announced a whopping 46 new specialty brews and beverages will be available for 2022. Of those 46 new drink choices, all of them are Minnesota State Fair exclusives or are premiering to the...
Investigation Into Wisconsin Senator Janet Bewley Crash Continues
Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in an automobile accident that led to the death of a Pennsylvania woman and her 5-year old child. Now, state and local authorities are working together to dig deeper into the cause and aftermath of the incident. Details about the accident are still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Minnesota Man Robs Pizza Shop, Charges At Police With Ax
Here is a scary story with a sad ending: a man wielding an ax caused havoc in Rochester over the weekend. Rochester, Minnesota is just about four hours from the Twin Ports. It has been a very intense summer for crime in Minnesota. In late July, a shooting happened in the Twin Cities, near Target Field. The crime left one dead and two injured after a fight broke out in a local business and then moved into the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 Reasons Wisconsin Backroads Are The Best For Motorcycle Rides
This last week I found myself with an unusual amount of free time. Our kids were off doing summer activities, so I had some time in the afternoon to myself. I rode a lot through Wisconsin and took the long way to several destinations. As I was riding, I couldn't...
Minnesota’s Declining Water Levels Affecting Boat Launches and Retrievals
Boat owners across the Northland have likely encountered low water levels recently in certain areas which can wreak havoc on the boat launch and retrieval processes. This is especially true south of the Twin Ports area. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, low water levels in much of...
The Minnesota Wild Plan a Stop in Duluth on Their Road Tour
Minnesota Wild fans, get ready to greet your favorite team when they make a planned stop in Duluth on their 2022 Road Tour. Starting August 8th, the Wild will start a tour to visit four Minnesota communities, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, and finally a stop in Duluth on Thursday, August 11th.
‘This Is Us’ Star Spotted Bartending In Minnesota
It has been about two months since the season finale of 'This Is Us'. One star from the hit show decided to do some guest bartending in Minnesota. Justin Hartley, known as Kevin Pearson on the show, did some guest bartending at the Westin Edina Galleria in Edina this past Friday. The Westin describes the business as:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Movie Star Spending Time In Minnesota
Everyone remain calm! A major movie star is apparently spending some time in a Minnesota town and he's been hanging out with the locals. Minnesota seems to be a hot spot for celebrities lately, even in Duluth! Earlier this year, television star Joel McKinnon Miller was in Duluth and even shared a fan photo on his personal Instagram page. He was also spotted at a popular restaurant in Cloquet over the fourth of July weekend.
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Here’s What You Need to Know Ahead Of Kenny Chesney’s Minnesota Show
After having to postpone his U.S. Bank Stadium show twice due to the pandemic, Kenny Chesney at long last will bring his 'Here And Now' tour to Minnesota this Saturday, August 6. Joining Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium will be Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce in...
Here’s What Conditions To Expect This Month In Duluth
It seems like summer is in the rearview mirror already. While this isn't entirely true, it's not here for much longer in true Twin Ports fashion. Last month, the Old Farmer's Almanac was forecasting a pretty typical summer month with periods of sunshine and periods of warmth. I feel like we got a pretty good mix of both, including some very hot days.
B105
Duluth, MN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0