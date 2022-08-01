Breaking: Music Midtown cancels 2022 festival because of Georgia gun law

(Editor’s note: ArtsATL has presented many stories in recent years in Atlanta’s artists’ own words. This new series, “My Atlanta,” turns the spotlight on photographers, who will use their images and supporting text to illustrate how living in Atlanta has inspired their careers and lives. Today we start with documentary photographer Billy Howard. He is one of the city’s most prominent photographers, and his work is part of the permanent collections of the Library of Congress, the High Museum of Art, The Carter Presidential Center, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, The University of Georgia College of Environment+Design, and MOCA GA. Negatives, prints, letters and ephemera from two of Howard’s documentary projects are archived in the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University.)

