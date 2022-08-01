ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Local Youths Graduate From Unique Juvenile Diversion Program

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
advantagenews.com

New Task Force commander announced

There’s a new leader of the Cross River Crime Task Force, and he’s one of the top investigators in Madison County. Former task force commander Jeff Connor turned over the position to Granite City’s assistant police chief Nick Novacich. Major John Franke of Alton Police will serve as a deputy commander, along with Captain Brian Koberna of the sheriff’s department. The task force’s stated goal is to combine resources to stop people from crossing state lines to commit violent crimes in Madison County.
edglentoday.com

The Wonder Years Preschool Program Has Open House On August 5

COLLINSVILLE – The Wonder Years preschool program has a distinctive curriculum that combines the active and academic needs of young children. A Family Fun Night & Open House Registration is scheduled for August 5th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting - 6-7:30 p.m. - Preschool Exploration & Play Time.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Erika Kohoutek Announces Candidacy For Madison County Board

GLEN CARBON - Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

2 Madison students remembered for kindness

Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge

Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East

Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
CASEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Jenkins sentenced to 75 years in 2021 murder

A Madison man will likely never be a free man again after being sentenced to 75 years in the murder and robbery of another man on December 7, 2021. William Jenkins was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Magic 95.1

Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Godfrey roundabout plans questioned

It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
GODFREY, IL
FOX 2

911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
MONROE COUNTY, IL
Education
Politics
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Middle School Hours Changed For School Year

COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville School District announced that school hours for the Middle School have changed. The Middle School hours will be 8:45 a.m. - 3:40 p.m. for this upcoming school year. Students are not allowed in the building until 8:25 a.m. each day. "Please plan accordingly," the district said in...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians

Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

More convictions in theft ring

The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myradiolink.com

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement

Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Vandalism investigated at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds

The Macoupin County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in solving a case of vandalism at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. The damage was discovered last Friday by a caretaker at the fairgrounds, who discovered multiple light bulbs, windows, and other property was damaged. There was also...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

