Local Youths Graduate From Unique Juvenile Diversion Program

GLEN CARBON - Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO