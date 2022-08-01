Local Youths Graduate From Unique Juvenile Diversion Program

www.edglentoday.com
New Task Force commander announced
There’s a new leader of the Cross River Crime Task Force, and he’s one of the top investigators in Madison County. Former task force commander Jeff Connor turned over the position to Granite City’s assistant police chief Nick Novacich. Major John Franke of Alton Police will serve as a deputy commander, along with Captain Brian Koberna of the sheriff’s department. The task force’s stated goal is to combine resources to stop people from crossing state lines to commit violent crimes in Madison County.
The Wonder Years Preschool Program Has Open House On August 5
COLLINSVILLE – The Wonder Years preschool program has a distinctive curriculum that combines the active and academic needs of young children. A Family Fun Night & Open House Registration is scheduled for August 5th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting - 6-7:30 p.m. - Preschool Exploration & Play Time.
Erika Kohoutek Announces Candidacy For Madison County Board
GLEN CARBON - Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
2 Madison students remembered for kindness
Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
Man talked off edge of Clark Bridge
Alton Police responded to the report of a man standing on the edge of the Clark Bridge this (Thursday) evening. The following is a statement from Deputy Chief of Police Jarrett Ford:. At 5:16P.M., the Alton Police Department received a report from a passing motorist of a male standing on...
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
Jenkins sentenced to 75 years in 2021 murder
A Madison man will likely never be a free man again after being sentenced to 75 years in the murder and robbery of another man on December 7, 2021. William Jenkins was convicted by a Madison County jury last month of the first-degree murder and armed robbery of Andre Hutson on Wayne Lanter Avenue in Madison.
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
Madison Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes Is Placed On Administrative Leave Without Pay
MADISON - Madison Police Chief Jeffrey Bridick on Wednesday said Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, has been placed on administrative leave without pay based on the charges announced in St. Clair County. Hayes was off-duty when an alleged incident in the first block of North Charles...
Godfrey roundabout plans questioned
It was first introduced about five years ago, but the Godfrey Roundabout project is now causing concern among some Godfrey Village Trustees. Communication from IDOT indicates the plan as it stands now is to move forward with a complete closure of Delmar Avenue in the area of Pierce Lane where double-roundabouts will be created.
Multi-Agency Resource Centers Open For Those Affected By Floods, Transportation Also Available
ST LOUIS, Mo. —The Red Cross is partnering with other local and state disaster assistance organizations to open multi-agency resource centers starting today for those impacted by recent flooding. These centers (MARCs) are “one-stop shops” for people needing assistance to recover from flooding. [ALSO: Mayor Tishaura O....
911 outage in Monroe County, Illinois
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said their 911 system is out after IDOT cut a fiber while working on the roadways Monday morning. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at 11:18 a.m. They are working to resolve the issue. This outage is also impacting Randolph County. All current […]
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
Collinsville Middle School Hours Changed For School Year
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville School District announced that school hours for the Middle School have changed. The Middle School hours will be 8:45 a.m. - 3:40 p.m. for this upcoming school year. Students are not allowed in the building until 8:25 a.m. each day. "Please plan accordingly," the district said in...
Memorial Care-Jacksonville Adds Two Physicians
Memorial Care in Jacksonville is welcoming two new physicians. Dr. Drake Gashkoff and Dr. Hasan Othman have started practicing family medicine and pediatric medicine, respectively, with Memorial Care in Jacksonville. Gashkoff most recently served as a family physician with Duly Health and Care, previously known as DuPage Medical Group, in...
Objection filed against nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An objection has been filed to the nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member. The objection was filed against District 18 candidate, Donny Anderson who is said to have filed paperwork to run as a Republican against Sam Cahnman in the November 8, 2022 General Election.
More convictions in theft ring
The Madison County State’s Attorney has announced additional convictions in a tri-county theft ring. 36-year-old Larry Thompson pled guilty in two recent cases that authorities say were part of a ring of residential burglaries and stolen vehicles in Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. Thompson, along with seven others, was...
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement
Illinois EPA Director Seals Taylorville Kroger Grocery Store Due to Asbestos Contamination and Refers The Kroger Co. and SSI Services, LLC to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for Enforcement. SPRINGFIELD –Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim has issued a Seal Order for the Kroger grocery store located...
Vandalism investigated at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds
The Macoupin County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help in solving a case of vandalism at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds in Carlinville. The damage was discovered last Friday by a caretaker at the fairgrounds, who discovered multiple light bulbs, windows, and other property was damaged. There was also...
Festus man admits to stealing $854K from St. Louis employer
A Festus man admitted to stealing more than $854,000 from his employer in a series of schemes since 2017.
