Belleville, IL

Big Brothers Big Sisters is Raffling a New $305K Home

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
FOX2Now

Grbic Restaurant closing after 20 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – One of the highest-rated restaurants in St. Louis has announced that it is closing later this month. After 20 years, Grbic Restaurant, known for its Eastern European cuisine, is shutting down the dining room. The business will be moving on the focus on private events....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salon Ludic Marks First Anniversary In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Salon Ludic at 6170 Bennett Drive, in Edwardsville, recently celebrated its first anniversary in business. The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for the popular hair salon. Natasha Downs, the owner/stylist of Salon Ludic, said the ribbon cutting was exciting because the salon had been...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
West Newsmagazine

Trusted service, neighbor to neighbor, from Schrader Funeral Home

Founded 154 years ago, Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin has a legacy of providing its neighbors in the community with service, comfort and hospitality when they need it most. Perhaps that’s because members of the Schrader family, now in its fourth and fifth generations, still run the business. “It’s...
BALLWIN, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nick & Elena's Pizzeria Is for Sale

Citing it as "one of the most difficult decisions we have ever made," the owners of Nick & Elena's are putting their restaurant up for sale. The news was announced on August 1st on the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook page. "We are in search of a buyer that...
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
2 Madison students remembered for kindness

Two Madison County high school athletes who died in a wreck west of Annandale in rural Madison County early Monday morning were remembered for their love of animals, their hard work and strong friendships. The wreck was discovered by one of their parents who went looking for them. The students,...
The Wonder Years Preschool Program Has Open House On August 5

COLLINSVILLE – The Wonder Years preschool program has a distinctive curriculum that combines the active and academic needs of young children. A Family Fun Night & Open House Registration is scheduled for August 5th, 2022 - 5:45 p.m. - Ribbon Cutting - 6-7:30 p.m. - Preschool Exploration & Play Time.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
SIUE Alumnus Brett Sheroky Breaks into the Country Music Industry

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumnus Brett Sheroky is returning to his hometown of Belleville to showcase his musical talents, which have caught the attention of multiple top country music artists. “I have had artists like Blake Shelton, Granger Smith, Jake Owen, and 2022 American Idol winner Noah...
West Newsmagazine

Coyotes become a problem for residents

Over the last few months, many Manchester residents have expressed concern over coyotes becoming a nuisance and even a threat to their families and pets. Therefore, the city is planning to meet with representatives from the Missouri Department of Conservation to discuss ways to lessen the chance of residents finding themselves in a dangerous situation.
MANCHESTER, MO
East Alton names new Park and Rec supervisor

A graduate of East Alton Wood River High School is coming home to oversee the village parks and recreation program. Tyler Lafferty was named the new supervisor of East Alton Parks and Recreation at the village board meeting on Tuesday. Lafferty said he spent lots of youthful hours in the...
EAST ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Church Service for Christine Stoner

The First Presbyterian Church in Alton held a service for Chris, a very recognizable member of the Alton Community. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
ALTON, IL
Peter Brinton Wolf

Peter Brinton Wolf, 70, of Alton, IL formerly of Libertyville, IL passed away on the 2nd of August, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Glen Carbon, IL. Peter was born August 10, 1951, in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Fred and Bernice (Brinton) Wolf. Peter had a love of all sports and was an outstanding pitcher during his years at Libertyville High School. He was an avid lover of music with a massive record collection.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

Beagles rescued from medical facility arrive in St. Louis

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Animal Protective Association (APA) in Brentwood stepped up Tuesday to help a new batch of dogs. Workers brought in a group of beagles rescued from a medical facility in Virginia. The dogs were scheduled for medical testing and were among 4,000 pets surrendered from the facility.
BRENTWOOD, MO

