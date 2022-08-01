Medical Study Finds Pandemic Has Lowered Life Expectancy among Black Californians

theievoice.com
Washington Examiner
The CDC's anti-science COVID-19 guidance is helping schools mask children again
There is no end to the anti-science COVID-19 diktats being handed down in some pockets of the country. The worst of those are the ones still being imposed on children. Last week, San Diego announced that it would once again impose mask mandates on children. Children who do not want to wear masks simply “don’t have to go to school at all, other than via Zoom,” according to school board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne.
Essence
Study: 43 Percent Of Parents Will ‘Definitely Not’ Get Children Under Four Vaccinated
According to the survey, parents find the vaccine to be “a bigger risk” to their child’s health than getting infected with COVID-19. According to a new survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 43 percent of parents with children ages six months through four years said they would “definitely not” get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.
contagionlive.com
10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups
Expanding Medicaid and reducing stigma can bolster equitable HIV PrEP access, Dr. Patrick Sullivan says. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), preventative medication that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by over 99%, is the single greatest reducer of HIV infection. Now, a decade past the initial approval of PrEP in 2012,...
MedicalXpress
Having a partner more important than children to staving off loneliness during pandemic, new study finds
A new study released in the European Journal of Ageing found that having a partner had a greater impact than having children in helping to stave off loneliness among older adults during the pandemic's first wave. Researchers at the University of Rhode Island, University of Florence, University of Maryland Baltimore County and the SGH Warsaw School of Economics analyzed data on more than 35,000 adults aged 50 and older from the Survey of Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe to examine if unpartnered and childless older adults reported more loneliness and how that changed over the course of the pandemic.
Study: Kids might help shield adults from severe COVID-19
Folks with young kids at home may be less likely than others to develop severe COVID-19, a new study suggests. Children bring home colds from day care and school and give them to their parents, and it's thought those lower-level infections may ultimately defend mom and dad from the worst of COVID-19.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
MedicalXpress
Race discrimination linked to heightened risk of underweight and premature babies
Experience of race discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, skin color, or nationality is linked to a heightened risk of having an underweight and/or premature baby, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. The findings add to the existing...
Bad Company: Young Americans Who Drink Alone More Likely To Become Alcoholics
Young people who drink alone are more likely to become alcoholics later in life, according to a new study. Scientists have found young adults who drown their sorrows without company are at a 60 percent higher risk of being an alcoholic when they are 35, compared with their peers who only drink socially.
studyfinds.org
Losing a spouse to COVID-19 is worse for mental health than other causes of death
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Millions of people across the globe have had their lives forever altered after losing a loved one due to COVID-19. It can be a particularly catastrophic experience losing a husband or wife. Now, researchers from Penn State University say that losing a spouse because of COVID may be worse for the surviving partner’s mental health than a death from any other cause.
Young Potheads Become Pothead Parents, Study Says
When potheads become parents, many retire their bongs for good. But a new study suggests that, even though weed-smoking parents do cut back, many continue to take the occasional rip. And that’s disturbing, because we’re still not sure how stoned parenting affects kids. “When it comes to adults,...
psychologytoday.com
The Implications of Poverty, Oversights, and Medication to Childhood Trauma Care
The types of trauma exposure more closely tied to lower SES and child welfare equate to about 11 of the near 20 categories of childhood trauma. Trauma behaviors are in response to the attempts to manage the pain, fear, and distress from the traumatic experience. When it comes to our...
EverydayHealth.com
Childhood Abuse Can Lead to Physical and Mental Problems Decades Later
Childhood abuse can cast a long shadow. Young victims of physical abuse are twice as likely to experience depression and anxiety in later life, and are more likely to develop diabetes, cancer, migraines, arthritis, heart disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study in the September 2022 issue of Aging and Health Research.
‘Intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle may ward off dementia’
Leading an “intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle” may help protect against dementia and other cognitive decline, a new study suggests.This could include continuing education or taking part in hobbies.The new study, published in the journal Neurology, examined various factors which could lead to cognitive decline.It involved some 1,184 participants, all of whom were born in the UK in 1946.These results are exciting because they indicate that cognitive ability is subject to factors throughout our lifetime, and taking part in an intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle may help ward off cognitive decline and dementiaDr Dorina Cadar, Brighton and Sussex...
healio.com
Race, ethnicity linked to end-of-life care disparities for those with dementia
SAN DIEGO — Substantial unmet end-of-life care needs among older adults with dementia exist in traditionally underrepresented groups compared with white individuals, according to a presenter at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. “If we look at patient journey from diagnosis to death, we found that dementia diagnosis delays...
MedicalXpress
Evidence that university and college vaccine mandates reduce community COVID-19 cases
A new study co-authored by Michigan State University economics professor Scott Imberman, Ph.D., and doctoral student Wenjia Cao, found that university vaccine mandates were effective in reducing new COVID-19 cases in communities. Their research, "The Effect of Vaccine Mandates on Disease Spread: Evidence from College COVID-19 Mandates," will be published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, and is the first of its kind to provide direct evidence of the positive impact university and college vaccine mandates have had on community health outcomes.
16 Million American Adults Suffer From Major Depressive Disorder
The reality of living with chronic depression is an unpleasant one. Many who suffer from this mental affliction have to fight a never-ending battle, feeling hopeless, lost, and defeated.
MedicalXpress
The cost of loneliness
They say you can't put a price on friendship, but loneliness costs Australians $2.7 billion a year according to a report by the Bankwest Curtin Economics Center. It's an epidemic that's continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, feelings of loneliness have increased all...
AP exposes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study: The 50th Anniversary
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE — On July 25, 1972, Jean Heller, a reporter on The Associated Press investigative team, then called the Special Assignment Team, broke news that rocked the nation. Based on documents leaked by Peter Buxtun, a whistleblower at the U.S. Public Health Service, the then 29-year-old journalist and the only woman on the team, reported that the federal government let hundreds of Black men in rural Alabama go untreated for syphilis for 40 years in order to study the impact of the disease on the human body. Most of the men were denied access to penicillin, even when it became widely available as a cure. A public outcry ensued, and nearly four months later, the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male” came to an end. The investigation would have far-reaching implications: The men in the study filed a lawsuit that resulted in a $10 million settlement, Congress passed laws governing how subjects in research studies were treated, and more than two decades later President Bill Clinton formally apologized for the study, calling it “shameful.”
Drug misuse deaths highest in north east for ninth year running
The north east is the worst region for drug misuse deaths for the ninth year running, as the statistics authority warned of a “marked north south divide”. Figures from the Office for National Statistics on drug related deaths show a 6.2 per cent increase in 2021 compared to the previous year with two thirds of these deaths related to drug misuse.This is the ninth consecutive annual rise in drug related deaths and the highest number since records began more than a quarter of a century ago in 1993.The data, published on Tuesday, also shows a “significant” increase in deaths related...
