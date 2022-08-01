Gaffney withdraws downtown self-storage bill

residentnews.net
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville’s City Councilmember Rory Diamond introduces ‘Keep Our Families Together Act’
Jacksonville — City Councilman Rory Diamond introduces “Keep Our Families Together Act” to help alleviate Jacksonville’s housing crisis. The legislation allows people to build ‘Accessory Dwelling Units’ (ADU)’s secondary housing units on an already existing single family lot. Sponsored by Council members Michael...
Creating “generational wealth”: The Jacksonville Community Land Trust
On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the launch of the Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) — a non-profit organization designed to create homeownership opportunities for low to moderate-income households in order to build “generational wealth”. “Strong, financially stable families and neighborhoods are the key to...
RAP unveils plans for Riverside Avondale Cultural Trail
Treasure maps don’t always come scrawled on a weather-beaten scroll with a painted dotted line leading to a giant black X marking the spot — and treasure isn’t always a chest full of golden doubloons and precious gems. Treasure can be cultural, historical, musical, architectural. And sometimes,...
EXPLAINER: Where will my extra tax money go if Duval approves referendum for teachers?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the upcoming primary election just around the bend, one of the questions Duval County voters are being asked is whether they’re willing to pay higher property taxes so that Jacksonville teachers can earn a better salary. VOTE 2022: News4JAX voter’s guide breaks down races,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.
Jacksonville child care center at center of controversy now accused of overbilling
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Poor living conditions, bad treatment, and lack of communication are just a few complaints reported to First Coast News by former Happy Acres Ranch employees this week. Now families are coming forward accusing the child care center of overbilling. Parents of children enrolled at Happy Acres...
Don't sweat the 'wrong kind' of housing
Rendering of the Vista Brooklyn building on Riverside Avenue. One common criticism of the types of new residential developments going up in Jacksonville’s Urban Core and other built-out neighborhoods is the cost of the units. For instance, Downtown Jacksonville’s Brooklyn district has been dominated by so-called “luxury” apartment buildings for more than 10 years. Today, little is left of the historically African-American neighborhood that’s now home to apartment highrises and office towers.
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
‘20 is plenty’: Jacksonville leaders discuss how to lower neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
Jacksonville city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets from 30 mph to 20 mph. This comes on the heels of a Smart Growth American Study, which revealed Jacksonville is the 6th most dangerous city in the country for pedestrians. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Duval County custodian union claims lack of PPE, staffing impact cleanliness of your child's school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the height of the pandemic, Duval County Public Schools hired a vendor, called HES facilities management. Their mission is to keep schools clean and provide safe learning environments for students and staff. But Elton Brown, president of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Ellainos Coffee plans kiosk in North Jacksonville
Ellianos Coffee announced Aug. 2 it plans to open a drive-thru kiosk in North Jacksonville on Duval Station Road near North Main Street. According to the site plan, the kiosk is east of Circle K and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Ellianos said the franchisee is Louis Sharp of Jacksonville. “We wanted...
Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
RISE: A Real Estate Company opens its new Jacksonville headquarters
RISE: A Real Estate Company opened its relocated headquarters July 21 in Deerwood Park. Previously based in Valdosta, Georgia, RISE specializes in development, construction and management of apartments. RISE bought the nearly 60,000-square-foot Deerwood Park building at 10161 Centurion Parkway N. in December 2021 for about $7 million and has...
New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville
Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
Here's where you can vote early in Duval County
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the Primary Election will begin on Monday, August, 8 and run through Sunday, August 21. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.. Here are the early voting sites for Duval County voters:. SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS MAIN OFFICE: 105...
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
PRICED OUT OF JAX: Southern Roots Filling Station owner says he’s facing possible 400% rent increase
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some popular local restaurants and other businesses say they’re being priced out of Jacksonville due to rising rental costs. Action News Jax spoke with the owner of the Southern Roots Filling Station in Riverside. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Rotary Leadership Round-Up: A look at the new leadership for community Rotary Clubs
The first Rotary Club was launched on Feb. 23, 1905 by Chicago attorney Paul Harris as a club where “professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships.” Since then, it evolved into a global network of clubs with 1.4 million members who contribute roughly 47 million annual volunteer hours. In northeast Florida — Rotary District 6970 — there are more than 60 clubs with approximately 500 clubs statewide.
Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur
Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
