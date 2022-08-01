Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

residentnews.net
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Global Leadership Summit broadcast at Fleming Island church with speakers, country group Lady AZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Town Council appoints new council member, vice mayorJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park
Creating “generational wealth”: The Jacksonville Community Land Trust
On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the launch of the Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) — a non-profit organization designed to create homeownership opportunities for low to moderate-income households in order to build “generational wealth”. “Strong, financially stable families and neighborhoods are the key to...
Plant it and they will come
Palatka high school Bassmaster anglers Syler Prince, Cody Mullis and Camryn Teuton along with 45 other local volunteers helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in their efforts to restore eelgrass in the St. Johns River and Lake George. Lake George was once full of plants and aquatic...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ellainos Coffee plans kiosk in North Jacksonville
Ellianos Coffee announced Aug. 2 it plans to open a drive-thru kiosk in North Jacksonville on Duval Station Road near North Main Street. According to the site plan, the kiosk is east of Circle K and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Ellianos said the franchisee is Louis Sharp of Jacksonville. “We wanted...
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
In Memoriam: Robert Harry Olsen
Robert Harry Olson, a lifelong American patriot, proud Marine, athlete, sportsman, hunter, conservationist, boater, business leader and family man, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2022 at the age of 86.Bob was born on April 5th,1936 in New York City and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School where he was a standout athlete in a school of 5000 boys. He attended Catawba College, Salisbury, North Carolina on a football scholarship earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and received the Aycock Award for Best Athlete. Bob served four years active duty in the United States Marine Corps and continued serving our country in the USMC Reserves for an additional 18 years achieving the rank of Major.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Uptown Kitchen & Bar adding dinner Aug. 4
Uptown Kitchen & Bar in Springfield will begin serving dinner Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Gallery Restaurant Group, which also owns the Burrito Gallery brand, owns Uptown at 1303 N. Main St. Shawn Lednick, a member of the Gallery Restaurant Group, credits Chef Kevin Williamson...
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron
Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend
This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools
VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
‘20 is plenty’: Jacksonville leaders discuss how to lower neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
Jacksonville city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets from 30 mph to 20 mph. This comes on the heels of a Smart Growth American Study, which revealed Jacksonville is the 6th most dangerous city in the country for pedestrians. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
National Night Out in Clay County brings first responders and communities together
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and a handful of communities will be partnering up on Tuesday, Aug. 2 for National Night Out. According to CCSO’s latest Facebook post, the annual community-building event works to promote first responder relationships within the community and makes neighborhoods safer.
New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville
Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
Retail, Hotel Notes: LUV Car Wash rebrands Zips; Dollar General in review on Chaffee
LUV Car Wash Group LLC of Arizona applied to the city for a Certificate of Use for a former Zips car wash at 8714 Atlantic Blvd. The site is between Southside Boulevard and Arlington Road. LUV bought 10 Scrubbles sites and six Zips locations in Northeast Florida. Dollar General in...
The Way We Were: Deanna and Mike Lissner
Deanna and Mike Lissner are a Jacksonville couple who believe strongly in giving back from the bounty they’ve been blessed with. For decades, they’ve been devoting their time, talent, and treasure to their beloved Jewish community and beyond. They’ve gone from being high school sweethearts to 62 years married. They’ve brought forth children and grandchildren, instilling in them this lesson: “We need to give to others because we’re very fortunate in our lives,” Deanna said.
JEA: Power restored after outage affecting customers in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 7:40 p.m.: Power has been restored. UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: The power outage is now affecting 638 customers. Crews are still assessing the cause. Crews are working to restore power to 1,463 customers in Jacksonville’s Mid-Westside neighborhood on Monday, according to JEA’s website. The...
Dead manatee found in water near Black Creek Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A manatee was found dead in the water near the Black Creek Marina, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to Action News Jax. FWC said the manatee was part of a mating herd and will remove it on Wednesday morning. >>> STREAM...
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
