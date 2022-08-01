Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

Robert Harry Olson, a lifelong American patriot, proud Marine, athlete, sportsman, hunter, conservationist, boater, business leader and family man, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2022 at the age of 86.Bob was born on April 5th,1936 in New York City and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School where he was a standout athlete in a school of 5000 boys. He attended Catawba College, Salisbury, North Carolina on a football scholarship earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and received the Aycock Award for Best Athlete. Bob served four years active duty in the United States Marine Corps and continued serving our country in the USMC Reserves for an additional 18 years achieving the rank of Major.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO