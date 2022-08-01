ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

By Editor
residentnews.net
 2 days ago
Comments / 1

 

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park

Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Creating “generational wealth”: The Jacksonville Community Land Trust

On Thursday, July 7, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the launch of the Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) — a non-profit organization designed to create homeownership opportunities for low to moderate-income households in order to build “generational wealth”. “Strong, financially stable families and neighborhoods are the key to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Plant it and they will come

Palatka high school Bassmaster anglers Syler Prince, Cody Mullis and Camryn Teuton along with 45 other local volunteers helped the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in their efforts to restore eelgrass in the St. Johns River and Lake George. Lake George was once full of plants and aquatic...
PALATKA, FL
Ellainos Coffee plans kiosk in North Jacksonville

Ellianos Coffee announced Aug. 2 it plans to open a drive-thru kiosk in North Jacksonville on Duval Station Road near North Main Street. According to the site plan, the kiosk is east of Circle K and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Ellianos said the franchisee is Louis Sharp of Jacksonville. “We wanted...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
In Memoriam: Robert Harry Olsen

Robert Harry Olson, a lifelong American patriot, proud Marine, athlete, sportsman, hunter, conservationist, boater, business leader and family man, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2022 at the age of 86.Bob was born on April 5th,1936 in New York City and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School where he was a standout athlete in a school of 5000 boys. He attended Catawba College, Salisbury, North Carolina on a football scholarship earning a Bachelor of Arts degree and received the Aycock Award for Best Athlete. Bob served four years active duty in the United States Marine Corps and continued serving our country in the USMC Reserves for an additional 18 years achieving the rank of Major.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Uptown Kitchen & Bar adding dinner Aug. 4

Uptown Kitchen & Bar in Springfield will begin serving dinner Aug. 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Gallery Restaurant Group, which also owns the Burrito Gallery brand, owns Uptown at 1303 N. Main St. Shawn Lednick, a member of the Gallery Restaurant Group, credits Chef Kevin Williamson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local Folks: Sam and Kiley Efron

Sam and Kiley Efron are the owners of San Marco’s multi-award-winning Italian restaurant, Taverna. Sam serves as executive chef, and Kiley as wine director. But these local folks aren’t only business owners and residents of the area; they are fervent fans. Sam is a native of Jacksonville, a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

This weekend brings exciting concerts, events, eats, and summer-time experiences. The Jumbo Shrimp are in town along with some concerts you can still get tickets for, and future concerts you won't want to miss. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
VyStar sells former Blanding campus to IDEA Public Schools

VyStar Credit Union sold its former headquarters along Blanding Boulevard to IPS Florida LLC, part of IDEA Public Schools. VyStar sold the property at 4949 Blanding Blvd. for $12.65 million to IPS Florida LLC of Weslaco, Texas. The four-story, 101,781-square-foot structure was built in 1999 on almost 12 acres in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
New CEO for Leadership Jacksonville

Gracie Simendinger is succeeding Jill Langford Dame as the new Chief Executive Officer for Leadership Jacksonville. Dame announced her retirement in March of this year after serving as CEO since 2013. In a press release issued in June, Simendinger stated, “I am deeply invested in the future success of our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Way We Were: Deanna and Mike Lissner

Deanna and Mike Lissner are a Jacksonville couple who believe strongly in giving back from the bounty they’ve been blessed with. For decades, they’ve been devoting their time, talent, and treasure to their beloved Jewish community and beyond. They’ve gone from being high school sweethearts to 62 years married. They’ve brought forth children and grandchildren, instilling in them this lesson: “We need to give to others because we’re very fortunate in our lives,” Deanna said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

