IPD official shares ‘serious concerns’ about potential encampment

Ithaca may extend cameras, add license plate readers on West State Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Safety concerns are mounting on West State Street in Ithaca. Officials are considering ways to cut down on crime in the area. Acting Mayor Laura Lewis says the city is looking into adding license plate readers and extending cameras. But Tompkins County Chairwoman Shawna Black...
Speed limit change in the City of Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A speed limit changing in the City of Cortland. The Cortland Police Department informing residents that the speed limit on Clinton Ave. Extension near the intersection of Locust Avenue has been lowered from 40 mph to 30 mph. Patrols will be monitoring speeds in the area.
Delays expected at Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Delays likely at the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. Officials say the outbound weight scale is temporarily out of service. The facility will remain open but wait times will be affected. They ask the public to be patient with staff while the scale is out of service.
Heat advisory Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A heat advisory for Tompkins and Tioga Counties. The National Weather Service issuing the urgent weather warning for Thursday. Governor Hochul also sent a notice statewide. High temperatures and humidity can cause heat-related illness, and a heat index reaching or exceeding 100 is expected. Officials advise staying hydrated, staying cool. and checking on the most vulnerable. Never leave pets or children in vehicles. The advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Special Olympics fundraiser breaks record with local help
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A record breaking fundraising campaign. Dunkin’ Donuts says donors turned out last week. The company’s annual Go for the Gold Initiative raised over $50,000 for Special Olympics New York. Officials say that’s a record. The effort was made with coaches, athletes, and...
Recall Alert: sunscreen has trace amount of carcinogen
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Banana Boat issuing a voluntary recall of three of its products. Three lots of SPF 30 Hair and Scalp Spray is being recalled due to trace amounts of the harmful chemical benzene. Benzene is a carcinogen that can lead to leukemia, bone marrow cancer, and other blood disorders. Consumers should stop using and discard the affected products immediately. Contact 1-888-686-3988 for more information including on how to secure reimbursement. The affected product lot codes are below, all have the same UPC number and all are of the 6 oz. spray-can variety.
Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
Are we in a recession?
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Inflation is at historic highs across the country. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates a handful of times already this year. It’s led people to wonder if the United States is currently in a recession. Steven Kyle is an economics professor at Cornell....
Cornell plans renovations at its golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell’s golf course may be changing. The university is proposing to make renovations at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. New stormwater drainage lines would be installed, and some sand bunkers would be replaced with turf. The proposed changes must go through environmental review.
