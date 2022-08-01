ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Emmy-Nominated Star Quinta Brunson Becomes The New Face Of Olay

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


The career glow-up of Emmy-nominated actress Quinta Brunson is one to be admired. After celebrating her history-making Emmy nominations , the starlet throws her face card on the table with her latest partnership. The writer, producer, actress, and comedian is now the new face of Proctor & Gamble’s beauty brand, Olay, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“It is an honor to be the new face of such an iconic brand,” Brunson said in a statement. “When I was growing up, society pushed a beauty standard that was unattainable. Brands told me I needed to change everything about myself to be beautiful. It’s exciting to be a part of the latest Olay campaign and to help change that narrative. This partnership coming to life as my first-ever beauty collaboration is truly a ‘pinch me’ moment.’”

The brand, which was first introduced 70 years ago, took to Instagram to announce the new partnership. In a post they wrote, “How’s this for a bright spot?! @quintab is now part of the Olay fam! She’s loving Retinol24, how it smooths and brightens skin, and we’re loving how she brightens our lives 24/7.”

This is a great move for the actress, who’s career has been on an upward swing ever since her hit comedic series, Abbott Elementary , hit the scene. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for Brunson. In the meantime, what do you think? Are you loving this beauty flex?

