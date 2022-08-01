ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Saweetie Serves Looks In A Plunging V-Neck Body Con Dress And We’re In Love

By Shannon Dawson
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTzv2_0h0fPt2U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l1BIH_0h0fPt2U00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Sweetie has been having the time of her life as a blonde this summer, and she’s got the looks to match.

Sweetie is having the time of her life as a blonde this summer, and she’s got the looks to match.

Over the weekend, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” sent the internet spiraling when she popped up on Instagram wearing a plunging v-neck body con dress by Christopher Rogers that featured red, yellow, and green trimming. The curve-hugging outfit accentuated her bodacious body and upper half. Saweetie topped off the simple, sexy look with gold oval-shaped earrings and green heels.

The “Bestfriend” hitmaker opted for a simple beat for hair and makeup. The star rocked a smokey eye and natural lipstick along with the cute look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saweetie

This ensemble was way more toned down compared to what the California native wore for her 29th birthday on July 2. Donning super long blinged out acrylic nails and lavender eye shadow, the Billboard award recipient, shined on her big day wearing a purple cut-out dress and silver heels that wrapped around her ankles. The star wore her hair in wavey blonde curls and trailed down to her legs.

It was undoubtedly giving!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saweetie

Saweetie loves fashion and a good wig

During her cover story with Glamour in May, Saweetie opened up about her passion for fashion and a good old versatile wig.

“I honestly have a whole bucket of wigs. I don’t throw away my wigs, so I just have a big old pile at my house in a bucket,” she confessed. “I need to go through it….”

Over the years, the rapper has pulled off an assortment of hairstyles , from edgy green pixie cuts to light blue bundles. “It makes me feel like I’m playing a role or something. With every wig, I definitely feel like a different girl,” she continued. “I feel like different hairstyles attract different groups of people, different types of energies. I definitely see a difference when I’m wearing long, long straight hair to when I wear curly hair. Braids are definitely a different energy… I don’t know, maybe it’s the energy I give off,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @saweetie

Saweetie looks great in practically everything, but what do you think about that curve-hugging body con dress ensemble? Tell us down below.

DON’T MISS…

Saweetie Debuts A Platinum Blonde Buzz Cut Ahead Of The Holiday Season

Saweetie Gives Unicorn Vibes During Her Coachella Performance This Weekend

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Adds Pop of Color to Silk Champagne Dress With Pink Necklace and Green Heels at SiriusXM

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter brightened up a neutral look with fun colorful accessories. The Disney Channel alum hit SiriusXM studios in NYC on Wednesday as part of her new album’s promotion. Her fifth studio album, ’emails i can’t send” dropped on July 15. To the radio station studios, Carpenter wore a champagne-colored mini dress. The satin dress featured a cutout in the bodice as well as thin straps and an A-line silhouette. The “On My Way” singer added color to the neutral dress with her accessories. She threw on a bright pink beaded necklace, playing into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WWD

Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Long Hair#Natural Hair#Straight Hair#Holiday Season
The Guardian

Why is everyone dressing like a whimsical prairie milkmaid?

With details like puff sleeves or a rustic print, the whimsy dress may be fun and folkloric – but it can also mean business. isten, can we have a quick chat? Nothing to worry about. But we need to talk about your summer dress. You know the one. The long, loose one perhaps with smocking or shirring on the bodice. Oh, and the puffy sleeves – it’s definitely got puffy sleeves. Your upper arms and thighs are covered – that was partly why you bought it – but there might be a bare shoulder or a milkmaid-ish square neckline that shows a bit of décolletage. Was there a cut-out bit at the back? A bit of bare skin, but classy, you know. I think it’s gingham. But it could be floral or bright pink, or white linen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Straps into Daringly Glamorous Lace-Up Dress and Slick Ankle-Strap Pumps on ‘WWHL’

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer glittered for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” while promoting her latest film, Jordan Peele’s horror thriller “Nope.” While sitting down with Cohen and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, Palmer wore a daring long-sleeved minidress. Her dark green piece featured a sharp-shouldered crop top and miniskirt covered in gleaming sequins. Connecting the two pieces was a wraparound black sash that criss-crossed across Palmer’s midsection, as well as an added loop in her skirt’s waistline. The “Lightyear” star completed the slick piece with gold earrings and thin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy