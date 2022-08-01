These photos show what the McKinney silos mural project looks like so far

www.checkoutdfw.com
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Local Organizations Helping Balch Springs Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
2022 Camp Exposure: Local Athletes Learn Mental Health Awareness, Financial Literacy and Physical Fitness at 3-Day EventLeah FrazierDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: This Oak Cliff Modern Is Walkable to All Your Favorite Places
The then-one-story home at 633 Strong St. was deep in renovations when the current owners stumbled upon it in 2018. “They were Oak Cliff folks who just fell in love with the walkability of the property,” listing agent Ged Dipprey says. Its easy walkability makes you briefly forget...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Alliance Air Show Gets a New Name, New Look
The annual air show held at Fort Worth's Alliance Airport is getting a new name and new look. The Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show will now be known as AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell. The show is a one-day event and will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22.
matadornetwork.com
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
checkoutdfw.com
Swimply lets you rent a private pool in the Dallas area. Here’s how it works.
Think AirBnB but for pools. At least that is the simplified version of how Swimply, a rental service for private pools, works. Users looking to cool off and enjoy some pool time without going to a public pool are able to rent a nearby pool by the hour. According to...
An inside tour at Grapevine’s Hotel Vin
Hotel Vin plays host to events for foodies and oenophiles alike, including wine education events, live music, celebrations of international cuisine and more.
dmagazine.com
For Sale: 56-foot Oceangoing Sailboat. Must Take Delivery in East Dallas.
The novelist Harry Hunsicker first wrote about the Whitmar for D Magazine in 2006. At that point, a guy named Jim Benge had been building his dream sailboat for about eight years. He had no previous boat building experience, which is maybe why he started building a 56-foot sailboat inside an East Dallas warehouse whose door wasn’t big enough to accommodate the vessel.
checkoutdfw.com
PHOTOS: James Craig, President of Craig International, talks to McKinney's Young Professionals about the importance of District 121
James Craig, President of Craig International, spoke with McKinney’s Young Professionals on Thursday afternoon about District 121 and other new developments in the area. Craig’s talk was part of an ongoing professional development series from McKinney Young Professionals, a group that helps young professionals build relationships, grow in their careers, and make an impact on their community.
starlocalmedia.com
NEW: 20+ photos of firefighters battling grass fire, extreme heat late Wednesday afternoon in Frisco
As of 5:20 p.m., the grass fire on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway is contained. Approximately 70 acres were burned. Several roads remain closed.
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
Who doesn't love spending Saturday morning at a farmer's market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.
fox4news.com
Best places to swim in the Dallas-area
DALLAS - With temperatures stuck in the 100s again this week, you may be looking for a place to cool off in North Texas. Texas travel blogger Jessica Serna with My Curly Adventures shared some of her favorite places to splash out. Burger’s Lake, Fort Worth. Burger’s Lake, which...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATE WITH PHOTOS: Frisco grass fire extinguished, approximately 70 acres burned
Roughly 70 acres were burned Wednesday as a grass fire took over land on Legacy Drive, north of Stonebrook Parkway. Roadways were closed, including northbound Legacy at Stonebrook and southbound Legacy at Cotton Gin.
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Mavs Moneyball
Mark Cuban wants to turn the Texas town he bought into a dinosaur destination
When Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas to help a family friend — with the help of a disgraced ex-Mavericks employee — in 2021, he didn’t have any idea of what he would do with it. That appears to have changed. When Cuban was a...
checkoutdfw.com
A few dozen homes are listed for more than $1M in Prosper. Here are a few of the standouts.
How many homes listed for over $1 million are there on the market right now in Prosper?. Dozens and dozens actually. A search for homes over $1 million in Prosper brings up more than 100 listings. And the balance between new construction listings and re-sale options, is about half and half.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
Wildfires rage across North Texas; include Parker and Hood Counties
It’s another incredibly hot day - but it’s also windy - and that, unfortunately, has created the perfect mix for wildfires across North Texas.
Summer drought conditions cause foundation issues in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A hailstorm in summer. That's how foundation repair experts are describing the impact of ongoing drought conditions on house foundations - everyone should be checking for damage. "We are in a severe drought situation," explained Blane Bartley with Dallas-based Olshan Foundation, "Everything's moving: sidewalks, driveways, houses."Some are moving more than others."You see how it's breaking?" Ramona Delatorre said as she pointed out breaking bricks at her North Dallas home. "This is new."Delatorre doesn't have to look for foundation damage, it's all around."The streets are breaking apart - you're driving, and the road is like this," as she...
murphymonitor.com
Grocery store, food truck park approved
The Murphy Planning and Zoning Commission held two public hearings and considered a site plan during the Monday, July 25, meeting. The first public hearing was to amend the Murphy Marketplace planned development to permit a grocery store. Director of Community and Economic Development Jared Mayfield said the planned development...
North Texas drought conditions, apathy to result in 'millions of dollars' in landscaping losses, experts say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — No one is immune from the drought. Even horticulturist and well-known gardening expert Neil Sperry will admit he lost a couple of plants lately. The drought, combined with two bad winters, has grass, shrubs and trees reeling. Sperry told WFAA he'll drive around large swaths of North Texas and be disappointed with the lack of care for many commercial and home landscapes.
