In Focus full show 8/1/2022

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living. Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Back in February...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How parents who pay for childcare will be able to get a new tax credit starting in 2023.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon,...
Philadelphia police, Ephiphay Fellowship Church hosts a guns down gloves up program
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department and the Ephiphay Fellowship Church will host a boxing and mentoring program for children 10-17 years old. The program will strengthen the mind and body every Wednesday and Friday, building confidence and resolving conflict without using guns or weapons. Boxing equipment is provided, and program participants receive a weekly incentive stipend.
Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
Sea Philly: Romantic Cruises at Penn’s Landing
Looking for something romantic to do this weekend? You can cruise and explore Philadelphia’s waterfront in an all wood 1961 Chris craft sea skiff! It was voted the best place to propose in Philly! PHL17’s Alex butler went to penns landing to check out Sea Philly. Get more info at seaphilly.us.
Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
Brewery opens where APOLLO 11 astronauts trained
A new space-themed brewery opened in Bucks county, which is literally “out of this world.” The brewery is inside the historic Fuge where the nation’s first astronauts trained! -Tranquility brewery is named after the base on the moon. Stop in for tours Sunday at 1 pm and 3 pm.
Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
West Philadelphia woman missing, last seen Friday night
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday. Police say 62-year-old Babette Oliver was last seen at her home on the 100 block of North 49th Street around 7:15 pm. It is unknown what she had on before she...
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
2 men fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Wister Townhomes Complex, only striking a child
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two men wearing all black with ski masks in 90-degree weather fired multiple gunshots into a crowd in Philadelphia’s Wister section. The incident happened on the 200 block of Armstrong Street around 8:05 pm Wednesday. According to police, two men inside a white BMW X3 were following...
Missing teen last seen in Cecil. B Moore has been found
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found. Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street. Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers. Police...
Big Kahuna’s Water Park offers free admission to teachers, first responders
Hot days are the perfect days to cool off at a water park! And starting this week, one water park in West Berlin, NJ, is offering free admission to teachers, health care workers, military, and first responders. Plus discounted admission for their families! phl17’s Alex Butler went to Big Kahuna’s water park to check it out!
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
Oxford Circle teen never returned home; last seen couple blocks away from her home
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on July 27, 2022. Police say 15-year-old Angelina Juarbe was last seen on the 1300 block of Unruh Avenue. Juarbe is from the 2200 block of Unruh Avenue. It is unknown what she...
10-month-old baby, teen shot by a man who was angry at the family: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said fired multiple gun shots at a family in the city’s Harrowgate section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street around 10:40 am Sunday. According to police, 45-year-old Santos Diaz was having a verbal...
