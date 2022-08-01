In Focus full show 8/1/2022

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How parents who pay for childcare will be able to get a new tax credit starting in 2023.

