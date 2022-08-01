ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

In Focus full show 8/1/2022

By Jennifer Lewis-Hall
 2 days ago
Push continues to give $2,000 payments to PA families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living. Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. Back in February...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How parents who pay for childcare will be able to get a new tax credit starting in 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phl17.com

Philadelphia police, Ephiphay Fellowship Church hosts a guns down gloves up program

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department and the Ephiphay Fellowship Church will host a boxing and mentoring program for children 10-17 years old. The program will strengthen the mind and body every Wednesday and Friday, building confidence and resolving conflict without using guns or weapons. Boxing equipment is provided, and program participants receive a weekly incentive stipend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Philadelphia Youth Baseball player is missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Sea Philly: Romantic Cruises at Penn’s Landing

Looking for something romantic to do this weekend? You can cruise and explore Philadelphia’s waterfront in an all wood 1961 Chris craft sea skiff! It was voted the best place to propose in Philly! PHL17’s Alex butler went to penns landing to check out Sea Philly. Get more info at seaphilly.us.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Destination PA: Mountain Creek Riding Stables

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A family-owned business in the Poconos has a goal to connect nature and their guests one saddle at a time. “The Poconos is known for being super wooded and like going out into the trails, you really can see that,” said Miranda Mascia, a trail guide for the Mountain Creek Riding Stables.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Brewery opens where APOLLO 11 astronauts trained

A new space-themed brewery opened in Bucks county, which is literally “out of this world.” The brewery is inside the historic Fuge where the nation’s first astronauts trained! -Tranquility brewery is named after the base on the moon. Stop in for tours Sunday at 1 pm and 3 pm.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia woman missing, last seen Friday night

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen on Friday. Police say 62-year-old Babette Oliver was last seen at her home on the 100 block of North 49th Street around 7:15 pm. It is unknown what she had on before she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing teen last seen in Cecil. B Moore has been found

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Tuesday that a 15-year-old missing boy had been found. Police say Amin Mackle went missing on Friday around 11:00 am on the 1800 block of N. Woodstock Street. Mackle was last seen wearing a white tee shirt, black pants, and black Under Armor sneakers. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
