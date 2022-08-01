New ‘King or Queen of Seafood’ to be crowned

www.klfy.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Eater
Taste New Orleans History at These Classic Creole Restaurants
New Orleans is arguably the only American city with its own singularly distinctive cuisine. Sure, there are iconic dishes in every food town, from Chicago deep dish (and tavern-style) pizza to Memphis barbecue, but New Orleans has its own special gastronomy that draws hungry diners from all points of the globe. Not to be confused with rustic Cajun cuisine eaten by French Acadians living among swamps, bayous, and prairies, Creole fare was favored by city dwellers in New Orleans. A European-centric history of the cuisine gives outsized credit to French and Spanish immigrants, but the culinary traditions of enslaved Africans and Choctaw Indians were central to the evolution of Creole cooking, and the prevalence of ingredients like mirliton, crawfish, and snapper.
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
NOLA.com
Stunning pools, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens. See inside these $1.5 million+ homes
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
theadvocate.com
This lemonade business started as a stand. Now, they’re selling with a purpose in Tiger Stadium.
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had just found out he was autistic and wanted to find things their son could do. They decided to set up a lemonade stand in their front yard, let Leroy sell drinks and give some of the profits to his doctors at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks.
fox13memphis.com
Photos: Mystikal through the years
Photos: Mystikal through the years NEW ORLEANS, LA - MAY 07: Mystikal performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 6 presented by Shell at The Fair Grounds Race Course on May 7, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
Critters pester Westbank neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
"He was going to become a remarkable, remarkable man"
NEW ORLEANS — Valerie Walker sat on her front porch in the Treme neighborhood, clutching her son’s graduation picture. “This is what I look at every night, now, I just look at that.” she said. She had a remarkable relationship with her son. “Anthony and I were...
NOLA.com
For $2.9M, a posh pool, new kitchen and easy-living luxe interior beckon on New Orleans' Versailles Blvd.
One of the city's stately boulevards, Versailles, is home to a family residence with expansive living spaces both indoor and out, all in an eye-catching style. The $2,950,000 home at 17 Versailles Blvd., in the Broadmoor area, underwent extensive renovations in 2015, with the enclosure of a three-car garage to expand the space for entertaining. That means it offers more than 6,400 square feet.
NOLA.com
After Lakeview restaurant Elle-J’s closes, owners of Velvet Cactus, Wrong Iron step in
The Lakeview Italian restaurant Elle-J’s has served its last supper, and permanently closed after service on July 29. However, the wheels are already turning on a plan for a new restaurant to take its place. The owners of the nearby restaurant Velvet Cactus and the Mid-City bar Wrong Iron...
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden
Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
clarionherald.org
Shanda Theriot, principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School. N.O.
Shanda Theriot, a native New Orleanian, is the new principal of Resurrection of Our Lord School in New Orleans. Theriot attended Corpus Christi School in New Orleans from prekindergarten to eighth grade and graduated from Xavier University Preparatory High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology...
ABC Action News
New Orleans revisits its three strikes rule
New Orleans is sometimes referred to as the city that care forgot. Its meaning has faced much debate: Is it the sweltering heat? The care-free feeling you get in the city, or the lack of a livable wage?. Those words hit home for Maurice Lewis. Thanks to the Orleans district...
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
tigerdroppings.com
NOLA Citizens Police Academy
Pop your popcorn boys . I love this cult classic film. I bet I have watched that thing a dozen times. Classic. yea, cant wait to see the casting lineup they pull from Nola. That gif is the funniest part of all of the police academies. That shite would kill me when I was a kid. PA3 back in training.
ladatanews.com
NORD Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Inaugural Alumni Picnic and Other Community Events
Recently, the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) Commission hosted its Inaugural Alumni Picnic as part of a year-long celebration commemorating NORD’s 75th Anniversary. Last year the agency announced its plans to celebrate 75 years during the renaming celebration of Behrman Park to the Morris F.X. Jeff Sr. Park. The alumni picnic took place Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd. The picnic was an opportunity for past and current participants, volunteers, employees, and supporters to come out and celebrate NORD’s impact on community and recreation in the City of New Orleans.
