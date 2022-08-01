Women's Basketball announces 2022-23 non-conference schedule

goblackbears.com
WGME
A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future
BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in the Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine agricultural fairs open their gates this weekend
Mainers looking to show off their carnival game skills or devour some corn dogs will have plenty of opportunity to do so this weekend, as two agricultural fairs will be held between tomorrow and Sunday, Aug. 7. After pandemic pauses, two of the state's ag fairs are making a return...
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
themainemag.com
Maine’s Most Popular New Restaurant is a Locavore’s Delight
I’m sitting at the six-seat bar in the 190-year-old building that now houses Wolfpeach, a new fine-dining restaurant in downtown Camden. My back is to the historic brick hearth that doubles as makeshift wine storage, and I’m enjoying a few deviled eggs and an intriguing terrine made from eel and pork. I finish the last of a flight of four house-made soft drinks— kombucha and kefir flavored with various tree saps and herbs—then turn to the cocktail list for my next drink. As I decide on a gin and tonic made with Blue Barren Distillery gin brewed in nearby Hope, a casual remark from owner Gabriela Acero makes me completely reevaluate the experience of my meal up until that point.
Ellsworth American
School building coming to Christian Ridge Road
ELLSWORTH — A local independent school is looking to expand. Seabreeze Independent School, a local Montessori school opened during the pandemic by Elizabeth Harriman and her husband, has been operating out of a building at 25 Guptil Farm Way. But Harriman applied for a permit in July to build a new school building on Christian Ridge Road.
Got A Well? You’d Better Start Taking Shorter Showers.
Aaahhh... Life in the country. A few years ago, my wife and I bought a house a bit further out in Hampden, almost on the Newburgh line. Living out that way, naturally the house has a well and a septic tank. Two things I've never had to deal with before this house. Other people seem to do just fine with it, so it didn't stress me out too much when we bought it.
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
Admission To The ‘Maine Lobster Festival’ Is Free This Year
One of the biggest parties of the year gets started this Wednesday…and it’s free to get in!. The Maine Lobster Festival will celebrate its 75th year in Rockland, with 5 huge fun filled days that the whole family can enjoy. This year's Maine Lobster Festival is back, and...
Stolen BBQ smoker returns safe and sound to Bangor business owner
BANGOR, Maine — The owner of The Scotch Bonnet food truck in Bangor, Bethany Gregory, has been asking the public for any information that could lead to the safe return of her business’ stolen BBQ smoker. After about a month of social media pleas, someone reached out to...
WBUR
A Maine forest offers decades of data on the ability of trees to remove carbon from the air
For decades, scientists from around the world have been visiting a mature forest just off the interstate, about 30 miles north of Bangor. They've undertaken groundbreaking studies on acid rain, forest ecology and soil health. NASA used it for a remote sensing project. And at one point the 550-acre Howland Research Forest was the most photographed place on the planet — from space.
What’s That Wicked Loud Boom At 5:30 Every Morning In Hampden?
And sometimes in the middle of the night too... Out where I live, it's super quiet at night. You can hear a pin drop when there's no traffic going by. So when you're awakened in the wee hours of the morning by what sounds like gunshots, your mind immediately wanders to why that might be happening. You know, gunfire usually doesn't happen at that hour.
WMTW
EPA doles out nearly $20 million in Brownfields funds to Maine to renovate old industrial sites
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a dozen southern Maine communities federal funds to clean up old industrial sites for new economic development. The funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. “We turn a...
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man was killed Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Winslow. It happened on the China Road just before 6 p.m. Police say 44-year-old Eric Drown lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and hit a telephone pole. We’re told the SUV...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
5 ‘Classic’ Maine Jingles That Always Got Stuck In Our Heads
I'm the oldest of four kids. My family has always had a strange sense of humor. I blame my mom for making us wear silly outfits as kids, for giving us a resiliency only gained through having lived through constant teasing. While my brothers are almost in a class of...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
What Will Jimmy Buffett Play At His Show In Bangor?
Jimmy Buffett is returning to Bangor Tuesday night. What does his set look like? We have a good idea. Spoiler alert, we have an idea of what Jimmy Buffett will play when he brings his Life On The Flip Side Tour to Bangor. We know some of the excitement of a concert is wondering what he'll play next. Don't read further if you want his performance to be a total surprise.
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
