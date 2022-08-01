Klein ISD Switching to SchoolCafé for Lunch Payments

news.kleinisd.net
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD teachers brace for staffing shortage ahead of new school year
If vacancies aren’t filled, Santos says teachers are worried they may need to rely on long-term substitutes or combine classes. “They’re expressing concern that on that first day of school in two weeks that they may face classes that will need to be combined or, or face having to rely on teacher assistants for long term substitutes, especially in those poor classes that are in which we need to begin preparing for for the state tests,” Santos said.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct
This comes as the district’s school board is set to approve next year’s guidelines Thursday evening. Local organizers are pushing Houston ISD to reform the district’s code of conduct, which they claim unfairly punishes children for normal adolescent behavior. Advocacy groups ONE Houston and Texas Civil Right...
Conroe ISD board of trustees adopts new policy for library books
The policy for instructional resources has been split into two policies: one for instructional materials and one for library books. (Courtesy Pexels) Conroe ISD adopted new policies for instructional materials and library books based on new library standards from the Texas Education Agency at its Aug. 2 board of trustees meeting.
Support Your School by Volunteering to be a Klein ISD Bus Buddy
Bus Buddies is a partnership between volunteers and Klein ISD to provide assistance to elementary students to help them get off the bus at the correct location. The program requires one “Bus Buddy” per elementary bus the first three days of school (August 10-12, 2022). The approximate time commitment is from 2:45 – 5:00 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
More Districts Adopt Four-Day School Weeks
While large school districts in cities like Dallas and Houston are increasing teacher pay, some smaller school districts lacking the budget to retain teachers with pay increases are offering a four-day work week as an incentive. Districts such as Mineral Wells and Chico, as reported by The Dallas Express, along...
weareteachers.com
What I Wish My Teachers Knew About Highly Gifted Students
For the last seven years, I’ve had the immense privilege of teaching middle school English at Spring Branch Academic Institute (SBAI) in Houston. SBAI was created as a public charter school by the district, Spring Branch I.S.D., to meet the needs of its highly and profoundly gifted children. Our K-8 students take all their core classes with SBAI teachers in special wings of local campuses, then join with peers for lunch, electives, and homerooms. In high school, they continue to take math and English classes with us but take all other courses with our local campus.
Shop Texas tax-free weekend for all the best back-to-school sale items
Knowledge is power and we've got intel on how and where to find cheap school supplies!
Texas horned lizards moved to Pearland in effort to increase native population
The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. (Courtesy Dan Pawlak/National Park Service) The city of Pearland will now be home to a dozen Texas horned lizards. The reptiles will reside at the Delores Fenwick Nature Center located at 5750 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland, the...
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland ISD celebrates completion of Santa Fe Elementary, Santa Fe Middle School
It’s a frantic race to the finish for the construction crews wrapping up new campuses within Cleveland ISD. On Wednesday, ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for Santa Fe Elementary and Santa Fe Middle School – two of the four campuses the District is opening this school year – even while contractors installed turf, fencing and door glass. On Friday morning, Cleveland ISD will hold similar ceremonies for the new Northside Elementary and the Cleveland Ninth Grade Campus (the former Northside Elementary campus).
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
Click2Houston.com
‘The kids are the victims here’: Little League parents accuse team president of mishandling team’s money
HOUSTON – Over a dozen parents filled the dugout at Stude Park on Monday in support of a lawsuit against the president of the Heights-Norhill Little League team and her husband. They say the allegations that include unexplained withdrawals and expenses totaling thousands of dollars really hit home because...
cw39.com
What experts are recommending to the parents of school-age children in regard to COVID-19
HOUSTON (CW39) Viral cases cold be on the rise as kids return back to school. Dr. David Winter at Baylor Scott & White Health said we expect to see an increase in cases once kids are in school. Only half of kids are now vaccinated, so Dr. David Winter at...
New Klein ISD Employees Gather for Onboarding and Professional Development
New teachers, counselors, and support staff gathered at the Klein Multipurpose Center last week to prepare for a fantastic school year at New Employee Onboarding. “It’s always a joy to welcome passionate, talented educators to our Klein Family,” Klein ISD Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown said. “I know these new Klein Family members will positively impact and care for our students with excellence.”
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Katy residents asked to limit watering lawns to 3 times a week
KATY, Texas — The city of Katy has raised its drought contingency plan to Stage Two due to worsening drought conditions. In June, the city implemented Stage One of its drought plan, recommending residents make changes to help conserve water. What does this mean?. Stage Two of the city's...
Montgomery County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former teacher gets jail time for student relationship, Fort Bend County schools to get more officers
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former teacher gets 60 days in jail for relationship with student. A former teacher in Tomball ISD will spend 60 days in jail for sexually abusing a student. On Tuesday, a judge...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
