Indiana House & Senate Differ on Approach to Tax Refund

Indiana House Committee Strips Hoosier Families First Fund Language from SB2
Indiana House lawmakers are removing the Hoosier Families First Fund from proposed legislation. The House Ways and Means Committee removed language about the fund from Senate Bill 2 on Tuesday. This comes after the Senate approved the measure last week. Instead of the fund, House lawmakers on the committee approved...
Indiana House Committee Advances Amended Abortion Bill
An Indiana House committee is advancing an amended abortion bill on an 8 to 5 vote. The committee first changed the proposed legislation, making the time frame for abortion under the rape or incest exception ten weeks regardless of age. Amendments also removed the notary requirement for rape and incest...
Operation Back to School Deadline for Indiana Veteran Families is September 15th
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs says the Military Family Relief Fund’s Operation Back to School Program runs until September 15th. It got underway July 1st. Indiana Veteran Families experiencing financial hardship can apply for $500 per dependent child for back-to-school expenses. You can apply for K-12 up to...
Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $4.09 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday, and seven-cents lower than Wednesday’s national average of $4.19 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Wednesday was also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 80-cents lower than...
Illinois’ Sales Tax Holiday Kicks Off This Weekend
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins this weekend. The ten-day event allows shoppers to purchase clothing and back-to-school items at a reduced sales tax rate. The sales tax holiday runs August fifth through the fourteenth.
Indiana Gas Prices: Monday
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Monday was $4.16 a gallon, two cents lower than Sunday, and five-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $4.21 a gallon. Indiana’s average price on Monday was also 21-cents lower than a week ago, 76-cents lower than...
CDC Says 97 Illinois Counties at Medium, High COVID-19 Risk
Ninety-seven counties in Illinois are at medium or high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 66 are at high community level and 31 are at medium community level. There were one-thousand-459 people hospitalized in Illinois as of Friday night. There were 35-thousand-371 new cases of...
Scammers Targeting Illinois National Guard Members
Scammers are targeting members of the Illinois National Guard. Officials say the con artists pretend to be with the military and contact members regarding their pay. One member was told to send 278-dollars through a digital payment app. That soldier was suspicious and contacted his unit leader. The National Guard...
Thousands Without Power, Lots of Trees Down After Southern Indiana Storms
It will be a day of cleaning-up and waiting for the power to come back on across southern Indiana. Thousands of people in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties lost power when a strong line of storms cut across the area Monday evening. There are no reports of any injuries, but...
Indiana Batmobile Maker Raided by California Sheriff
A California sheriff is being accused of using taxpayer dollars to send a team out of state over a friend’s Batmobile order. KGO-TV in San Francisco reported Mark Racop, owner of Fiberglass Freaks in Logansport, Indiana said a team of four men from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department raided his business last month.
Mega Millions Winner Can Remain Anonymous
The Illinois Lottery says the winner of a one-point-three billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot can remain anonymous. Lottery officials say they haven’t heard from the winner yet, but a single winning ticket for the huge jackpot was sold at a Speedway gas station near Chicago O’Hare Airport. Winners in...
