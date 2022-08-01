ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

Police blotter for week of Aug. 3

HAMBLEN TWP. — A single-vehicle crash led to injuries for a Florida man while riding his motorcycle last week. Sgt. Chad Williams with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Spearsville Road on July 25 involving a motorcycle driven by Kirt Bowden, 68, from Fort Myers.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Woman Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

A woman from Ohio was arrested last night in Jasper for possession of marijuana. Jasper Police officers say they were dispatched to the Taco Bell parking lot in reference to a female with a disabled vehicle. Officers made contact and later located marijuana inside the vehicle. The size of the...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison. Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police. [Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]. According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
#Daviess Co
104.1 WIKY

Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths

Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
WIBC.com

Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana

SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wwbl.com

More Details Given on Evansville Drug Bust

Evansville police are giving more detail about a huge drug bust that happened Saturday. 17-hundred grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of hallucinogenic drugs, about 10 grams of meth, over three grams of fentanyl, and over 11-hundred grams of cocaine were all seized. Police say they “got lucky” with the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

22 Arrested in Evansville Drug Bust

A major drug bust in Evansville early Saturday morning resulted in the arrests of 22 people. Police were investigating drug trafficking, when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine...
wwbl.com

Daviess Co. Road Closing

The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 600 South is closed until 3:00 PM today between County Road 400 East and Glendale Road. The closure is due to a pipe replacement project.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating a man's death after his body was found in a Washington County pond Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old man has been identified as Jesse J. Acton, of Jackson County, Ind. Police say his family has been notified. According to...
wbiw.com

Dubois County Sheriff’s Department warning the public of an Amazon scam

DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public an Amazon scam. The sheriff’s office says it has received several complaints from individuals receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the Amazon Fraud Detection Center, or somewhere similar, asking for their local law enforcement agency’s telephone number.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
NEWBURGH, IN

