www.wwbl.com
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Police blotter for week of Aug. 3
HAMBLEN TWP. — A single-vehicle crash led to injuries for a Florida man while riding his motorcycle last week. Sgt. Chad Williams with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Spearsville Road on July 25 involving a motorcycle driven by Kirt Bowden, 68, from Fort Myers.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
36-year-old Miranda Bateman of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. Bateman was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 22-year-old Amos Knepp of...
wamwamfm.com
Woman Arrested for Possession of Marijuana
A woman from Ohio was arrested last night in Jasper for possession of marijuana. Jasper Police officers say they were dispatched to the Taco Bell parking lot in reference to a female with a disabled vehicle. Officers made contact and later located marijuana inside the vehicle. The size of the...
14news.com
Gibson Co. man facing additional charges after incident in prison
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing additional charges after an incident while in prison. Domenic Migilarese was arrested in July after a brief standoff with police. [Previous Story: Update: Man facing rape charge after Ft. Branch standoff]. According to court documents, Migilarese is now facing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
Dubois Co. Sheriff Seeking Information on Church Burglary/Vandalism
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information concerning the burglary and vandalism of the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church located at the corner of County Road 600 North and County Road 445 East in Dubois. The incident happened sometime between Monday, July 25th and the morning of Thursday, July...
wevv.com
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
14news.com
VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
WTHI
One killed, another hurt in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another is hurt following a weekend crash in Greene County. The crash involved two motorcycles and a pick-up truck. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Robert Mckee, from Carlise and Andrew Brown, from Vincennes were going north on State Road 67. They were both on their own individual motorcycles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Sheriff’s Office Confirms Drowning Deaths
Warrick County Dispatch was notified around 4:00 on Saturday afternoon that a small boat had capsized and two individuals were under water. This happened at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh. Approximately 30 minutes later fire department dive teams located the bodies of 23 year old Jesus Gonzales and...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
wwbl.com
More Details Given on Evansville Drug Bust
Evansville police are giving more detail about a huge drug bust that happened Saturday. 17-hundred grams of marijuana, over 100 grams of hallucinogenic drugs, about 10 grams of meth, over three grams of fentanyl, and over 11-hundred grams of cocaine were all seized. Police say they “got lucky” with the...
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwbl.com
22 Arrested in Evansville Drug Bust
A major drug bust in Evansville early Saturday morning resulted in the arrests of 22 people. Police were investigating drug trafficking, when they saw transactions taking place at the Lamasco Bar & Grill. They pulled over some leaving the bar, but arrested Aaron Funkhouser and Steven Driesbach for dealing cocaine...
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Road Closing
The Daviess County Highway Department advises that County Road 600 South is closed until 3:00 PM today between County Road 400 East and Glendale Road. The closure is due to a pipe replacement project.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
WTHR
Indiana police investigate man's death after body found in pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Indiana State Police are currently investigating a man's death after his body was found in a Washington County pond Saturday afternoon. The 32-year-old man has been identified as Jesse J. Acton, of Jackson County, Ind. Police say his family has been notified. According to...
wbiw.com
Dubois County Sheriff’s Department warning the public of an Amazon scam
DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public an Amazon scam. The sheriff’s office says it has received several complaints from individuals receiving calls from someone who claims to be from the Amazon Fraud Detection Center, or somewhere similar, asking for their local law enforcement agency’s telephone number.
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Comments / 0