'Stray' Mod Lets You Play As Spyro The Dragon

www.gamingbible.co.uk
Related
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
New Single-Player Missions And A Character Creator Are Added To Red Dead Redemption 2 With The Update
Red Dead Redemption 2’s fantastic single-player experience is still alive in part because of this big modification that intends to introduce new adventures, people, and situations to the Rockstar sandbox. Red Dead Online patches and the souls of Rockstar’s leadership may have perished. The Life of Crime mod...
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
War Gods Zeus of Child on the Xbox Store is an Ungodly Desecration of the Original Game
Game stores are filled with all types of games that you can imagine, these games span across all genres and styles. Some of the titles that end up on the stores are not the best, and are also sometimes the worst games that a player would come across. We have just found one such title that has been floating around the Xbox Store. The name of this game is War Gods Zeus of Child.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
The 25 best RPGs that you can play right now
Ranking the best RPGs, from Elden Ring to Mass Effect 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
'Stray' Modder Accepting Commissions To Add Your Cat Into The Game
Stray is quickly on its way to becoming the most modded game of all time (probably). At this rate, it'll overtake Grand Theft Auto V and even Gary's Mod on the list of games most tinkered with. Modders have been indulging in the possibilities of Stray, with innocent changes like the cat's colour, to the twisted and nightmarish CJ mod.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
Dev Admits Their MMO "Sucks", Decide To Rework Entire Game
It takes a lot to admit you got something wrong; whether that's an apology to a friend, or a public announcement on a huge digital distribution service. Either way, it's refreshing to see someone confess to wrongdoings not only openly, but without any sugarcoating or beating around the bush. The...
'GTA Online' New Mission Is "Terrifying" And "Eerie" According To Players
As a series, Grand Theft Auto is many things - action-packed, expansive, and iconic. One thing I don’t think many fans would associate with it though is horror, but as reported by Kotaku, GTA Online’s latest update, The Criminal Enterprises, has unexpectedly brought with it some genuinely spooky stuff.
'Roblox' Infamous "Oof" Sound Has Been Removed For Sad Reason
There are plenty of sayings within the gaming world that help us celebrate our virtual wins and fails. There’s press F, major dub, taking the L, massive W … you get the idea. Whether we’re celebrating or wallowing in commiserations, we like to do it in classic gaming style.
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
Classic Tracks Are Coming To ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Next Week
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is itself a classic. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched back in 2017, and still dominates sales charts today. As of March this year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had sold a whopping 45 million copies, making it the best selling Switch game of all time.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Gets Pikachu Event and a New Pokemon
Pokemon Unite was one of the first games to make an appearance at The Pokemon Company's latest Pokemon Presents event this week, and it was confirmed there that the game would be getting a new in-game event itself to commemorate the anniversary of the MOBA. This event features a whole lot of Pikachu and will actually be running for close to an entire month to give people plenty of time to take part. It comes alongside a new Pokemon release, too, though people won't be able to play that new character in this event.
This Zelda: Breath of the Wild mod for Minecraft totally Hyrules
Two modders made a functional Sheikah Slate, towers, and tons more for Minecraft 1.19.
New Horror Game Wants You To Refund It After Completion
Games have had plenty of quirky premises over the years. From the time loops of Outer Wilds, to boarder control in Papers Please, to the dancing with duel lightsabers in Beatsaber. You'd be hard-pressed to think of a concept that games haven't tackled. Well, we have a new one - the refund policy of a digital distribution service.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0