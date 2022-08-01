ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Kurt Goetzinger’s Green Passion at Benson Community Garden

omahamagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.omahamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln YMCA offers help to families as school year starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The YMCA offered dozens of sports, classes, and more to Lincoln Public School students over the summer, and now they’re offering financial assistance programs for aftercare programs. Executive Director of the Fallbrook YMCA Emmalie Wilcox says they’re gearing up for August 15th at all four of...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Utah State
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Nelson
omahamagazine.com

Zaiss & Co. New Offices Swimming in Unique Touches

When Zaiss & Co. decided to move locations, they knew they had to stay true to their company’s official tagline: “think like a fish.” But what did this mean? It meant that Zaiss & Co. needed a space that served their workflow needs, one their clients and employees would find appealing.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°

It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort

OMAHA — A $62 million apartment complex with 255 dwellings is the latest development piece announced for a site that once bustled as the city’s premier hotel and convention center. Decades ago, the project area northeast of 72nd and Grover Streets, 15 acres in all, hosted horse racing fans, Berkshire Hathaway shareholders and Ak-Sar-Ben queen […] The post 255 market-rate apartments to sprout on part of Omaha’s old CoCo Key water park resort appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardeners#Green Passion#Benson Community Garden#Omaha Advertising#Social#Kfab
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
strictly-business.com

Lila Mae’s – Lincoln’s New Southern Kitchen on South Street

It’s so exciting when a new restaurant opens in Lincoln, especially when it’s been dreamed up by someone local who has a passion for and knowledge of the concept they are creating. This is what Tramesha Wilks-Cruse, along with her business partner Travis Russell, have done by opening Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge off of 30th and South St. This new southern kitchen has already gained a following in the Lincoln community by satisfy the craving for true southern dishes and offering that “down home” feeling that make guests feel warm with every visit and with each bite.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Ashland's Strategic Air Command Museum could have a new look

As Nebraska’s only astronaut, Clayton Anderson has big plans for the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in Ashland. On Governor Ricketts Nebraska way podcast, Anderson, the museum’s president and CEO, is trying to find new ideas to continue to bring all ages to the museum. "I'd like...
ASHLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
omahamagazine.com

Boardroom Boomerang: Sam Noddle Chooses to be Back Where he Began

Inspiration hit Sam Noddle when he was 1,600 miles away; on the deck of a spear-fishing boat, salt-tinted air whispering into his ear the most cyclical, end-where-you-started words: home. That’s where, with the coronavirus pandemic starting to shift into high gear in the early spring months of 2020, he was...
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Greater Omaha Chamber: New Columnist Starting in October

In April, the Greater Omaha Chamber selected Veta Jeffery to serve as its next president and CEO. Jeffery gained a great deal of experience convening public and private stakeholders while she was the Manager of Community Economic Development for the State of Missouri, having been appointed to the position by Governor Jay Nixon. Jeffery’s engagement skills helped rebuild the business community in and around Ferguson and throughout the St. Louis region.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy