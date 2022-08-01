'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map

www.gamingbible.co.uk
Related
'Apex Legends': Hunted’s Newest Legend Gives You The Ad-Vantage
As Apex Legends Season 14 rapidly approaches, it’s time to take a closer look at the latest addition to the legend roster. The extensive Apex roster has changed considerably throughout each season thus far, with each new legend allowing for fresh tactics on the battlefield. Season 14 is no different as Vantage, the newest and youngest person to join the Apex Games, makes her mark.
‘Frogun’ Review: A Warts And All Blast From The Past
We’ve all been guilty of longing for days of yore. The occasional desire to relive one’s youth is natural and understandable, but is it a good idea? Is it not ill-advised to crave the days of stiffer, uglier and all-around lesser video games? Frogun doesn’t seem to think so.
Footage Of Dr Disrespect's Game 'Deadrop' Begins Circulating Online
Herschel ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm is best known as a streamer, first and foremost. Namely, a controversial one, who was permanently banned from Twitch (for a still unknown reason) in 2020. In August last year, he announced that he’d be suing the platform as a result of the ban, although the dispute was resolved earlier this year.
Dev Admits Their MMO "Sucks", Decide To Rework Entire Game
It takes a lot to admit you got something wrong; whether that's an apology to a friend, or a public announcement on a huge digital distribution service. Either way, it's refreshing to see someone confess to wrongdoings not only openly, but without any sugarcoating or beating around the bush. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Bounty Star' Is An Explosive Mech Shooter Mixing Titanfall With Red Dead
Bounty Star does exactly what it says on the tin - it's a tense and colourful mech shooter set in a strange post-apocalyptic future of the American Southwest. Now I know for a lot of you reading this, that'll be enough to sell the game, and I respect your highly specific interests. Let's carry on for those who want a few more boxes ticked before they're on board. From developer DINOGOD, Bounty Star mixes more than mech action, offering players the opportunity to base build and create a hardy outpost for our protagonist Clementine to return to following excursions to the Red Expanse.
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
One of the Greatest Strategy Games Of All Time Is Free In August
Just a few days ago, PlayStation Plus announced its August line-up and props to PlayStation because they did not disappoint. In case you missed it, all PS Plus subscribers can get their hands on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Stray' Mod Lets You Play As Spyro The Dragon
Everyone and their grandma loves Stray. BlueTwelve Studio’s adorable indie adventure game was incredibly highly anticipated prior to its release, and thankfully, it successfully met fans’ expectations. Last week, the title became Steam’s highest user-rated game of the year (throwing the new PC port of God of War...
Heart-Thudding Horror 'The Lost Wild' Scratches The Dino Crisis Remake Itch
From Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild is a spine-chilling new survival horror game where lethal dinosaurs stalk your every move on their home turf. Incoming Dino Crisis comparison in three, two, one... The number of dinosaur horror games that have cropped up lately is causing me a slight concern....
Rumoured New Direction For Tomb Raider Game Would Be Very Different Vibe
In case you missed it, back in April, it was officially confirmed that a brand new game in the Tomb Raider series is in development. Not much has actually been revealed about it just yet - we don’t have a name or release window, but we do know that it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics, and will utilise Unreal Engine 5. So, you know it’s going to look extra shiny.
One Of The Best Mystery Games Ever Comes To PS5 And XSX Today
What Remains Of Edith Finch arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S today, offering a free update to the super shiny version of the game for those who already own the affecting narrative experience on their previous generation console. It's a strange story, that of the...
EA Says Single Player Games Are Great, Despite Recent Twitter Controversy
In case it passed you by, EA kicked off last month in spectacularly poor fashion when they managed to not only offend a huge number of gamers, but even a bunch of game devs, all with one bad tweet. Honestly, it was almost impressive. The tweet in question attempted to...
'Cyberpunk 2077' Anime Actually Looks Awesome In New Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t quite the runaway success that CD Projekt Red were hoping for. The game is finally living up to its potential, but it did take several years of patches and fixes and not all players have been able to forget the game's bug-ridden origins. That being said,...
PlayStation Plus Games For August Are Now Live, Here's What You Get
If you’re a PlayStation owner, it might just be your favourite time of the month. That’s right, it’s PlayStation Plus catalogue update time, rejoice. I don't know about you but my backlog really can’t take anymore but hey, I guess I’m going to add more to it anyway.
PlayStation’s Latest Acquisition Could Mean More Freebies For Gamers
In case you missed it, Sony announced a brand new free-to-join loyalty programme just a few weeks ago. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn rewards for gaming. That’s it. There is no catch. PlayStation users will simply have to complete “campaigns and activities” to earn these rewards,...
'Minecraft' Private Servers Will Now Be Moderated And Players Are Not Happy
How quickly the tide can turn. Just last week, Minecraft landed itself in everybody’s good graces after developers announced that Minecraft will never support or allow NFTs. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that NFTs are wildly unpopular. As Mojang themselves put it, “NFTs and...
Call Of Duty 2023 Plans Already Being Teased By Activision
Call of Duty is one of the biggest first-person shooter franchises of all time. Ever since 2007's Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare showed us what was possible, the series has been a leading contender in the online shooter market. Even if you consider the 2007 game-changer to be the peak, you can't deny the popularity of the series; the prolific release rate, and the success of each release.
'Diablo Immortal' Player Who Spent $100,000 In Game Defends Their Actions
YouTuber jtisallbusiness went viral last week, when news of his massive spending spree on Diablo Immortals, which caused him to be effectively locked out of the game, spread across the Internet. It was covered on many message boards, news sites, and other YouTube videos. It is a reaction on the...
Classic Tracks Are Coming To ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Next Week
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is itself a classic. The Nintendo Switch version of the game launched back in 2017, and still dominates sales charts today. As of March this year, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe had sold a whopping 45 million copies, making it the best selling Switch game of all time.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0