'Apex Legends' Season 14 Hunted Set To Reforge An Iconic Map

Bounty Star does exactly what it says on the tin - it's a tense and colourful mech shooter set in a strange post-apocalyptic future of the American Southwest. Now I know for a lot of you reading this, that'll be enough to sell the game, and I respect your highly specific interests. Let's carry on for those who want a few more boxes ticked before they're on board. From developer DINOGOD, Bounty Star mixes more than mech action, offering players the opportunity to base build and create a hardy outpost for our protagonist Clementine to return to following excursions to the Red Expanse.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO