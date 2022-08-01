Blink Once And You’ll Miss Your Chance To Adopt Carson

knue.com
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler Texas
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — During the month of August, the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will be waiving adoption costs, in partnership with NBC’s Clear the Shelters. The shelter is asking for a donation of 12 new towels, 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses will go back to the […]
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Animal Control and Shelter works to take care of and find homes for stray dogs and cats in the city. During the month of August, the shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats for Clear the Shelters. You can participate by bringing 12 new towels or fleece blankets or a new dog house. The dog houses go back into the community to help those who don’t have good shelter for their pets, and the towels and blankets will be used in the shelter.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With a popular social media presence and years of helping animals find the right homes, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center has become a staple in the area. Their webpage has a list of adoptable dogs and cats, lost and found, ways to get...
Halloween Is Coming, Are You Ready? Spirit Halloween Stores Hopes You Are!
It's way too hot to really be thinking about Halloween right now. With temperatures still hovering around the century mark, school is just about to begin, and football season is almost here, who's really thinking about Halloween right now? Spirit Halloween stores are of course. As I was driving on...
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Athens Animal Rescue Shelter
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter took over as the county shelter on April 1, 2020 and immediately began transforming it. Their mission is to promote the humane treatment of animals through care, education and advocacy– providing shelter, food, medical care and love to animals.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – With the goal of reducing the number of strays in their community, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter works daily to help the animals that can’t help themselves. They help reduce the number of strays “through proactive education and programs designed to...
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Friends of Marshall Animals
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Friends of Marshall Animals is an organization with a lot on its plate. In August 2021, Marshall went from having the oldest animal shelter in the state to having the newest, according to FOMA. They were formed in 2012 and became an official nonprofit in 2018.
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
Staff makes Pioneer Cafe sizzle
Standing in for head cook and co-manager Kelly Holt, Steve Gallaher, co-manager of the kitchen at Pioneer Cafe downtown Sulphur Springs served up his perspective on kitchen life. Holt, working during the interview, was busy at the grill, preparing enough food to feed a lobby full of patrons during breakfast hours on Monday — meanwhile Gallaher spoke proudly of him.
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Donate Blood, Get A Free Coffee & Donut At Dunkin’ Locations In Tyler
As the summer months draw closer to an end, local hospitals are depending on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, however, traditionally, LifeShare Blood Center struggles to keep up with demand of blood products in the summer. That's why they are giving donors an incentive to help boost supplies in the month of August.
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Time to Eat! We’re Discussing the Best Fried Chicken in Tyler, Texas
There is no doubt about it, here in East Texas we love to eat, especially any fried food. While fried food might not be the best for our diet there is something amazing about delicious fried chicken and the comfort it brings when you’re eating it. Which is why I wanted to look online for what locals in Tyler, Texas believe to be the best fried chicken in our area.
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
