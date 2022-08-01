How to watch Love Island UK 2022 finale for free and online right now

Love Island UK 2022 finale details

The Love Island UK finale airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET today (Monday, August 1) on ITV2. It's also available to stream via ITV Hub and Hulu.

► U.S. — Watch on Hulu

► U.K. — Watch on ITV2 or ITV Hub

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The drama had to end sooner or later: when you watch Love Island UK 2022's finale tonight, you'll see the last edition of this especially taut season. So, it's time to see a particularly memorable set of bad boys check out of Love Island. But not before a little more drama, right?

So, buckle up because right now is your last chance to enjoy television's hottest reality show before the torturous wait for next year's iteration begins.

Love Island UK 2022 is nearly over but we've got all the details on how to watch Love Island UK 2022 from anywhere with a VPN , potentially for FREE.

To make sure you don’t miss a minute, here’s everything you need to know about watching Love Island UK 2022 online — as well as what happened last night.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022's finale for free

Love Island UK 2022 is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub . You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license in order to watch.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services. Read on and we'll explain.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITV Hub or another service and watch the show.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 finale around the world

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 finale in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American fans face delays when watching watch Love Island UK 2022 online. The current season of the reality TV show can currently be streamed via Hulu, but episodes hit our soils much later. For example, Jamie, Reece, Nathalia and Lacey are all going to be in the Friday, August 5 episode

Meanwhile, if you're a Brit abroad in the U.S., and have a valid TV license, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022's finale in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As you would expect, watching the Love Island UK 2022 finale in the U.K. is easy and free on ITV2 or you can stream episodes via ITV Hub . The season ends today (Monday, August 1) at 9 p.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2022 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN .

How to watch Love Island UK 2022's finale in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Love Island UK 2022's finale via on-demand service 9Now . New episodes drop daily at 6 p.m. AEST and even better you can catch up on the entire series to date for free.

Plus, every single previous season of Love Island UK and Love Island Australia are currently available on the streaming service as well. The Aussie version of the show is arguably even more dramatic than its U.K. counterpart and is essential viewing for Love Island fanatics.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN , to watch all the action on your 9Now account, as if you were back home.

What happened this season on Love Island UK 2022?

In the final days of Love Island UK 2022, we've seen the remaining cast begin to couple up pretty strongly. Both Andrew and Tasha, as well as Luca and Gemma seem to be 'official,' or as official as these things get. This was after Gemma enjoyed a moment with Adam Collard, which seemed to have annoyed Luca.

While Dami and Indiyah were seemingly at risk, Paige and Adam did not make it to the final day. Meanwhile, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is a fan favorite, as she's not putting up with any of Davide's nonsense.

Meanwhile, if you're wondering which past Love Island UK couples are still together ? We took a trip down memory lane to see which relationships are still going strong and which flamed out after exiting paradise.

Love Island UK 2022 cast and Instagram handles

Love Island UK 2022 couples

Andrew and Tasha

Dami and Indiyah

Davide and Ekin-Su

Luca and Gemma

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.