Video: Watch Yair Rodriguez lose his mind with Brandon Moreno's TKO win at UFC 277

By Danny Segura, The Blue Corner
 2 days ago
There’s no doubt Brandon Moreno had the crowd in his favor at UFC 277.

The Mexican star won the UFC interim flyweight title Saturday, defeating a tough Kai Kara-France in the co-main event. The fight went down in Dallas, and given the strong Hispanic and Mexican presence, Moreno got a big pop from the crowd when he stopped Kara-France with a nasty liver kick in the third round of the contest.

But probably the biggest reaction of Moreno’s championship win came from UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez, who was sitting cage side.

You can watch Rodriguez’s excitement for Moreno in the video below:

Both Moreno and Rodriguez have been friends for a long time. They met each other in their early 20s in 2013 before they were in the UFC. The two were part of the now defunct UFC developmental program for Latin America where they were both sent to JacksonWink in Albuquerque to polish their skills with all expenses paid for.

Moreno is currently expected to unify the title against champion Deiveson Figueiredo sometime in the future. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who’s coming off a TKO win over Brian Ortega, is considered a top title contender at 145 pounds and is campaigning for a title shot.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

